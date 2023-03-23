Chiefs Maestro Patrick Mahomes, Who Also Owns the Kansas City Currents, Shares Inspirational Video About His New Team

Patrick Mahomes is the face of Kansas City right now. Not just because he is the Kansas City Chiefs QB, but also because of his association with other KC teams. Mahomes hit the trifecta earlier this year when he was announced as the newest co-owner of the NWSL team, Kansas City Currents. As a new owner, it seems he is pumping on all gears to spread the word about this unique club.

The Kansas City Currents, established in 2021, has Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes as co-owners of the team. The team is soon set to be the only women’s soccer team in the world to have its very own stadium. With Patrick Mahomes’ arrival, the team will undoubtedly get a lot more exposure than it was expecting to have, given his status in the entire country.

New Owner Patrick Mahomes promotes KC Current by sharing a video

Patrick Mahomes seems to be stepping up in his role as a new owner by hyping up the team to his followers. He recently took to Instagram to share a video posted by the KC Current’s handle, talking about the team’s impact on the KC community, and women all around. The 1:50-minute video features players, business owners, architects, etc., all of who share a common love for KC Current.

Mahomes already owns a share in the MLB team, the Kansas City Royals. This makes him the only NFL player to have a stake in an MLB team and an NWSL team, while also playing in the NFL. Apart from this, he also owns a stake in Sporting Kansas City, a team in the MLS. One shouldn’t be surprised if he ends up as an owner of the Kansas City Chiefs as well, one day.

Mahomes’ popularity will help the KC Current expand its fanbase

Patrick Mahomes is a household name not just in Kansas City, but in the entire United States. What’s more, the NFL is becoming an international sensation. This means people outside America are beginning to recognize Mahomes as one of the greatest players in the league. With such a popular player as their owner, the KC CUrrent has probably their best shot at exponentially increasing their fanbase.

The biggest contribution Mahomes can make for the KC Current is by increasing his own status. For that, he needs to win Super Bowls. Right now, the Chiefs are in a great place and are probably going to successfully defend their Super Bowl title. This will be further solidified if they manage to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster. Will OBJ play in Kansas City, and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl?