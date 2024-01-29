Patrick Mahomes Gameday Outfit: Fans Went Crazy as Kansas City Superstar Showed Up All ‘Suited Up’ for Epic Clash

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nance during the trophy presentation after the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were set to face the Baltimore Ravens with odds favoring the latter after their narrow win against the Bills. Doubts lingered on as Patrick Mahomes went on to face his first road AFC Championship game ever. However, much before the actual win, fan sentiments were won by Patrick Mahomes as he made a stunning entry ahead of the AFC Championship match.

Patrick Mahomes made a striking appearance in an American cut double-breasted burnt maroon suit paired with a crisp white shirt, a sleek black tie, and stylish black loafers. Completing his ensemble were his signature black Oakley Sutro wide sunglasses and Apple AirPods. More than the fit, Mahomes’ stride in confidence stole the limelight, boosting the fans’ morale. Even CBS Sports had an interesting caption calling him the ‘reigning champ‘. “The reigning champ is here ” read the caption reflecting on his in-vogue entry.

Fans went into a frenzy as some gave love to the Chiefs, “Chiefs Kingdom! ❤️”. “Let’s go chiefs,” which was a rallying cry by a fan. “C H I E F S LETS GO SHOW THEM NASTY HATERS AND DOUBTERS” came another cry for their win.

However, a reckoning came from most of the voices who consider Lamar Jackson a more dominant force than Patrick Mahomes. A fan shot straight at Mahomes’ confidence writing, “Everyone in Lamerica praying on your downfall homie”. One fan talked about his reigning champ status, “Only got to and won last years [year’s] Super Bowl because of the refs though”. Another had a similar comment, “The “Reigning Champ” will go home!!”

Mahomes left Baltimore as he came: in style, but with another AFC Championship under his belt. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled the show, as Mahomes confidence helped him score the fifth AFC Championship of his career. Amidst the up-and-coming battle, another melodrama brewed with Patrick Mahomes Sr. choosing to witness the AFC Championship in solitude.

Patrick Mahomes has Taylor Swift, His Dad, and Lots of Drama Brewing

Patrick Mahomes Sr engaged in an interview recently, where he confirmed his attendance at the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium. In a following segment, he also clarified that he wants to avoid the clutter away from Chiefs WAGS twins Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. This comes as a shock after he recently shared the suite with the Kelce clan when a shirtless Jason Kelce surprised the NFL world days after his retirement.

Fans speculated that the NFL shows Taylor Swift a lot, and their antics can be annoying which has Patrick Mahomes Sr. wishing for a separate suite. However, he explained,

“No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Despite what it looks like, Patrick Mahomes Sr thinks highly of the global pop star Taylor Swift. He considers her a down-to-earth icon, who was gracious enough to click pictures with his family.

Whatever may have been the side-show, the Chiefs with the 17-10 display against the Ravens are Super Bowl-bound once again. Patrick Mahomes Sr. with his ‘Kansas City vs. Everybody‘ jacket stole the spotlight as did Taylor Swift with her on-field celebration with Travis Kelce. The intimidating style took a turn for the better as Patrick Mahomes could not contain his happiness and went off the field to celebrate with the fans.