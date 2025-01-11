Broncos vs Bills Wildcard: Nick Wright Says Josh Allen & Co’s Defeat Would Mean the Bills Have “Gone Backwards” in the Last 5 Years

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have had an excellent season up to this point, and they hope it can continue against the Broncos in the playoffs. It’s an opponent that they are favored against, but can’t overlook. Nick Wright went as far as to say that if the Bills lose to the Broncos on Sunday, it would be a catastrophe for not just the team, but Allen and his career.

Wright went on his show, First Things First, to explain how the Bills went to the AFC Championship in Allen’s third year. And ever since then, it’s been exits in the Divisional rounds to beatable teams. Now, an exit in the Wild Card would mean Allen’s first loss in the round since his second year in the league. Naturally, Wright was asked what a first-round loss would mean for Allen and the Bills.

“It would be a catastrophe… If they lose, it’s five years where they’ve gone backward… It would be a catastrophe for Josh Allen if they lose this game,” Nick responded.

It’s a bold claim, but one that’s hard to argue with. While Allen is undeniably exciting to watch, he still doesn’t have any hardware in his trophy case — no MVPs, no Super Bowls. He’s never even finished as a first-team All-Pro.

So while it would be terrible for Allen’s career if he were to lose to the Broncos, it would also be disappointing if he were eliminated in the Divisional round again. And while the MVP award doesn’t factor in playoff performances, it would diminish his reputation if he didn’t advance as far as Lamar Jackson.

Can Allen and the Bills Prevail?

The good news is that Allen and the Bills are -8.5 point favorites going into the game against Denver. They’re undefeated at home, and the weather is forecasted at a high of 32 degrees. Everything that can be in Buffalo’s favor is and they need to take advantage and avoid the upset.

Bo Nix and the Broncos shouldn’t be overlooked, however. Nix had more passing yards (3,775) and passing touchdowns (29) than Allen, and he’s just a rookie. The Broncos have also won five of their last seven and have a defense that’s built for the playoffs.

Pat Surtain II is a lockdown cornerback who was just selected for the All-Pro first team. Outside linebacker, Nik Bonitto is also an enforcing presence who tackles hard and can make big plays. The Bills need to come into the game focused offensively and not take the opposition for granted.

Allen’s toughest opponent on the opposing sidelines might not be an actual player, though. Head coach Sean Payton is a battle-tested coach who’s won a Super Bowl before. If there’s anyone that knows what it takes, it’s him. It’s something he’s been letting his young group of guys know about all season. Get behind Payton and great things will come.

We’ll see if the Broncos can give Buffalo a scare on Sunday. Or if Allen and the Bills are up for the task and put away Denver in the cold.