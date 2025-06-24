James Jones Believes Josh Allen Will Overtake Drew Brees and Steve Young With a Super Bowl Win

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his MVP trophy from last season is proof of that. A 2017 first-round pick, Allen has been named to three Pro Bowls, earned two All-Pro selections, and has led the Bills to the playoffs every year except his rookie season. However, he has yet to reach the Super Bowl in six postseason appearances.

Once Allen not only reaches the Super Bowl but wins it, the impact on his legacy will be undeniable.

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones, for one, believes that with just one ring, Allen will cement himself as a top 10 quarterback of all time. That’s right, straight to the top 10.

“Watching Josh Allen with my two eyeballs, if Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl, which means he has a Super Bowl and MVP, Josh Allen will be a top 10 quarterback of all-time,” Jones said on an episode of The Facility.

As of now, Jones’ top 10 quarterbacks of all time (in no particular order) are Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, and Dan Marino. And then there’s Josh Allen, but he needs to win a Super Bowl to get that spot fixed permanently.

Some notable quarterbacks not on Jones’ list include Drew Brees, Steve Young, Troy Aikman, and Ben Roethlisberger.

“As of right now, I don’t have Drew Brees in there, I don’t have Steve Young in there,” Jones revealed. “Josh Allen is too special not to be in the top 10.”

“If Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl, he will be a Top 10 QB of All-Time.” — @89JonesNTAF pic.twitter.com/3CdrTf7dcf — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) June 24, 2025

Even if Allen wins a Super Bowl this year, he’ll still have a lot of work to do to surpass some of the legendary quarterbacks in NFL history. Drew Brees alone is widely considered a top five, even top three, quarterback of all time by many.

Brees ranks second in career passing yards (80,358), second in passing touchdowns (571), and holds the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54). He was named to 13 Pro Bowls, earned five All-Pro selections, and won a Super Bowl while being named Super Bowl MVP. Allen has a long way to go to reach those accolades.

Steve Young might not rank in the top 20 in major quarterback stats, but he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, two-time league MVP, and has been named to seven Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro selections. He threw for 232 touchdowns, over 33,000 passing yards, and rushed for 43 touchdowns and 4,239 yards.

Allen is definitely on his way to top-10 greatness, though. He has thrown for over 26,000 yards, 195 touchdowns, and has rushed for more than 4,000 yards and 65 touchdowns.