“Bronze Looks So Grown”: Randi Mahomes Is Elated as Brittany and the Kids Join Patrick at Training Camp

This year’s Chiefs training camp saw some familiar faces on the sidelines, including Brittany Mahomes and her two children, Sterling and Bronze. The trio joined Patrick during team practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. And for a while, the focus shifted from football chaos to family time.

Straight from the venue, Brittany shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram and captioned it ‘Fun Day’ — something that was evident through the beaming smiles in the picture.

The post quickly gained traction and even caught Randi’s attention, who couldn’t help but admire and shower love on the expanding family. She also noted how grown-up Bronze looked, despite the fact that he is just a year old and learned to walk very recently.

Patrick also chimed in with an array of heart emojis in response to Brittany’s post:

Beyond the wholesome family picture, Brittany gave a sneak peek into the reality of juggling two toddlers while expecting their third child. In her Instagram Story, she shared the real behind-the-scenes moments at the Chiefs’ camp, featuring little superstar Bronze, who definitely stole the show.

Toddler Bronze finds Dad Patrick Mahomes after a 90-minute search

Bronze, who seems to be growing up in the blink of an eye, brimmed with excitement and curiosity as he set out to find his dad amid the practice sessions. “(He) was on a mission to find his dad for an hour and a half,” Brittany mentioned in her social media update.

The toddler’s determination to find his father in the camp was adorably cute. When Bronze finally caught sight of Patrick after practice, he hesitated momentarily about what to do — a reaction quite typical for a baby of his age. The sheer innocence of the moment left his mother, Brittany, in total awe.

Aside from these antics, Sterling and Bronze also indulged in some football — an early sign of following in their parents’ athletic footsteps. To cap off the adventures, Brittany treated them to delicious snow cones for a sweet ending to their ‘Fun Day.’

As the Mahomes family tries to juggle the demanding NFL season schedule, Brittany will hopefully turn up at practice sessions and games. During the preseason games last year, Brittany was seen supporting Patrick and the Chiefs by traveling all the way to Arizona for the Chiefs’ first preseason game. So, it’s very likely that we’ll see Brittany supporting her husband and the KC Chiefs at the preseason games this year as well.

Additionally, as the NFL season starts in September, Brittany will become a familiar face at Arrowhead Stadium once again. However, this year is different for the Mahomes family. With Brittany expecting their third child, managing travel to road games will be quite complicated.