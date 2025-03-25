“Is There Trouble in Paradise?”: Fans Speculate After Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Is Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing Patrick Mahomes is as serious about as winning Super Bowls, it’s his role as a devoted husband and father. From posting adorable moments with his kids on Instagram to surprising Brittany Mahomes with a Lamborghini on a Monday morning, the Chiefs star embodies the term “family man.”

So, when fans noticed Brittany was spotted without her wedding ring in her latest IG story, speculation quickly spiraled out of control. Some immediately jumped to conclusions, wondering if this was a sign of trouble between the NFL power couple.

The fan frenzy kicked off with a comment that read, “Is there trouble in paradise?” But first, here’s the photo, shared by a Reddit user who wasn’t thrilled about Brittany ditching her “gaudy af” ring:

Under the initial “trouble in paradise” comment, other conspiracy theorists chimed in, with one arguing that Brittany hasn’t been as “lovey-dovey” with her husband on social media lately.

“Idk but it is strange there haven’t been the lovey-dovey (way over the top and performative) photos of the HApPy cOuPLe for a while,” they wrote, along with a thinking face emoji and laughing and crying emoji.

Another added, “They’ll read this and will post an over-the-top, lovey-dovey photos/photoshoots of them being an extremely “happy couple”.”

One Redditor, meanwhile, suggested a practical reason for Brittany’s missing ring, noting that she was likely at a fitness center and removed it to perhaps avoid scratches.

“They’re at a pickleball place so maybe took it off to play? either way, i’m just shocked she was out and about with the peasants in public this weekend,” they wrote.

Last year’s offseason saw Patrick take Brittany and the kids on a vacation to Switzerland. But this offseason, the Chiefs star and his wife have gone their own ways of spending the offseason.

Brittany Mahomes, for instance, was seen partying in Mexico on the occasion of her friend, Cassidy’s, marriage. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, reportedly spent this time away playing golf in North Carolina.

Under normal circumstances, this is just two adults in a committed relationship enjoying their own “me time”. But with Brittany’s missing ring setting off alarms on social media, there seems to be extended chatter around this observation.

But truth be told, this seems to be an overreaction from netizens of the highest order. People who have followed Brittany over the years know that she has always been independent and outspoken, often shrugging off public scrutiny.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time social media has dissected the Mahomes’ marriage. When you are someone of Patrick Mahomes’ stature, it’s only natural for every little detail about your relationship to get magnified.

Whether her missing ring was intentional or just an oversight, one thing is certain — Patrick and Brittany have never been shy about discussing their relationship. And if history has shown us anything, the Mahomes love story isn’t fading anytime soon.