Bucs vs Ravens: Injury Analyst Expects Mike Evans to Miss 3-4 Games After Hamstring Setback

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) smiles before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It was a big blow for the Buccaneers when Mike Evans re-aggravated his hamstring during the MNF game against the Ravens. The Bucs’ wide receiver appeared visibly in pain after the injury while attempting to catch a ball in the second quarter.

In response to Evans’ injury, analyst Jeff Mueller posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he expected him to miss 3-4 games, ruling him out of crucial matchups against the Falcons, Chiefs, 49ers, and Giants.

And now Mike Evans will probably be out for 3-4 games… Great. — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 22, 2024

Notably, Evans was taken off the field after catching one from Mayfield. It brought him to 100 career receiving touchdowns. However, Evens has little to celebrate now as his injury has created challenges for the Bucs, as they lack experienced receiving options.

Earlier, even after scoring the touchdown, Evans was seen hobbling on the sideline. This indicated that he was not fully fit for the game. Meanwhile, another injury analyst, Deepak Chona, also predicted a “multi-week absence,” much to the disappointment of Buccaneers fans.

The game also saw Zay Flowers suffer an injury in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. He sustained an ankle injury after being rolled up by Antoine Winfield.

With both wide receivers facing injuries, the Ravens-Buccaneers game has become a significant setback for both teams in terms of resources. Fans hope both Evans and Flowers will return to full fitness before crucial NFL matchups.