Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Clydesdales are Back as America Gets Ready for the Biggest Night in Sports

Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales are back to deliver a little nostalgia during the Super Bowl. The regal horses are back to football’s biggest stage and will be featured in 30 seconds of ad time on CBS’s telecast. After making only a brief appearance at last year’s Super Bowl, the equines are once more the star of Budweiser’s show.

The Clydesdales have become somewhat of a Super Bowl favorite, appearing in 45 different NFL commercials over the years. The horses first debuted in a television advertisement at the Super Bowl in 1975. Since then, they’ve tugged at the heartstrings of fans with commercials like the one in 2002, in the aftermath of the World Trade Center tragedy.

This year’s spot titled “Old School Delivery” features the majestic horses saving the day during a snowstorm. The ad begins with a group of six horses galloping to the rescue to save a small town that loses power during a snowstorm, with The Band’s classic song “The Weight” adding the perfect touch of nostalgia in the background.

The horses nudge their owner to “do it the old school way” and deliver jugs of beer to a bar in need via a carriage when everything else is at a standstill. As the storm worsens and the horses lose their way, a Labrador comes to their rescue and leads them safely to their destination. The Labrador is also a staple for the brewing giant and first appeared as a puppy back in 2014.

That first ad saw an adorable labrador puppy run away from home to spend time with his horse bestie in the “Puppy Love” commercial. This year’s commercial has been directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry Alex Rubin.

The ad ends with the message “Delivering Since 1876.″ As an extension of the ad, the Clydesdales will be bringing Budweiser to bars around the city, much like in the Super Bowl spot. Could the brewing giant be trying to undo some of the damage from its collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney by invoking the “old-school” ways? One thing’s for sure, the Super Bowl spot doesn’t come cheap.

What’s it Gonna Cost?

According to multiple reports, the average cost of a 30-second ad for the 2024 Super Bowl will be a whopping $7 million. While this is approximately the same price as last year’s SB, it’s slightly higher than 2022, which was $6.5 million. But that shouldn’t be a problem for the $122.34 billion company.

And with ratings like what they’ve been this season, that spot will be well worth the price. Last year’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs drew an average of 115.1 million viewers, becoming the most-watched program of ALL TIME. This year, with Taylor Swift in attendance, cheering for the reigning champs, there’s no telling the kind of views it’s going to generate.