Anthony Edwards’ Performance Leads to Gilbert Arenas Referring to Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Diss-Track ‘Not Like Us’

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a stunner against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals. Anthony Edwards was the key architect of the series opener win at the Ball Arena. The 22-year-old dominated the court with a 43-point performance in a 106-99 win. Following his onslaught, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas took to X to compare Ant-Man to Kendrick Lamar who is known in the rap game as the Boogeyman.

This wasn’t the only parallel drawn for Ant after he helped his team take the lead in the series. His mid-range fadeaway jumper in the final minutes of the game also had people comparing his style to the late, great Kobe Bryant. Interestingly, during a Complex interview in 2017, the Mamba said that Kendrick reminds him of himself because both of them have the same hunger to kill. Coming back to yesterday’s game, 12 of Ant’s 43 points came in the final quarter, further strengthening the narrative of him being one of the most clutch players.

He also joined Kobe as the only other 22-year-old with back-to-back 40-point games in the playoffs. After witnessing the spectacle, Arenas posted a Genius lyrics card from Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ song, with the caption, “Anthony Edwards in the 4th.” Kendrick’s lyrics on the song are, “Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em.”

For now, Kendrick is believed to be the Boogeyman in hip-hop and Arenas believes that Ant fits that description in the NBA. But he is not the only one who thinks so highly of the Wolves star. The responses to his post suggest that even the fans are on board with the tag.

Hoop fans co-sign Anthony Edwards’s Boogeyman persona

In the last few months, Ant has been compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe. To his credit, the 22-year-old has been phenomenal and has led his team to the Conference Semifinals. So, whatever praise is coming his way, it’s highly deserved. One fan responded under Arenas’ post with, “Finally a good one.”

The general consensus at the moment seems to be that Ant-Man is going cray in the league.

One fan said what most people believe in the league but for some reason, are hesitant to put their stamp on it.

The timing of the beef between Kendrick and Drake which led to Kendrick dropping the ‘Not Like Us’ song and Ant-Man dropping a classic against the Nuggets is a match made in heaven.

If Edwards wants to fully embrace the Boogeyman moniker, he’ll have to replicate this performance a few more times in this series. If he manages to beat the defending champions, he might be officially declared as the Boogeyman of the NBA.