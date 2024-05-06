$60 T-Shirt to $250 Bomber Jacket: Last Chance to Grab Lewis Hamilton X NASA Collection in Miami

Lewis Hamilton fans at the Miami GP have a tantalizing prospect. The seven-time world champion recently collaborated with NASA to release a few bespoke pieces of merchandise. Today is the last day for the Briton’s fans to get their hands on this drop, plus an exciting bumper prize.

Hamilton‘s own lifestyle and apparel brand, +44, has opened a pop-up shop in Miami as the Grand Prix circus is in town. The shop will close today; however, one lucky fan will also be able to get their hands on a signed Hamilton t-shirt.

The NASA x Lewis Hamilton collection offers a whole host of options for fans of the Mercedes driver. The collection includes T-shirts, jackets, hats, hoodies, water bottles, and even tote bags.

According to the store website, the t-shirts and hats cost $50 to $60, while the hoodies and sweatpants cost $110 to $160. That’s not all, though, as fans can also purchase a sticker pack and patch sets for $12 and $20, respectively.

The 39-year-old has roped in some of the biggest A-listers in the United States to partner with him and promote this collaboration. Chief amongst them is American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello.

Despite supporting Ferrari, Camila Cabello reps Lewis Hamilton at the Miami GP

Both Hamilton and Cabello posted a picture of the duo sporting the most expensive item of the collection—a Constellation Reversible MA-1 Alpha Bomber Jacket. This jacket costs a whopping $250 and comes in a bright orange tone. It can also be worn inside out to showcase a matte black version.

The Cuban-born pop sensation Cabello was actually spotted in the Ferrari garage during the coverage of the Sprint Race and Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton is on course to join the Scuderia from 2025 onwards, so the Tifosi would not mind Cabello wearing Hamilton’s merchandise for the event.

Cabello even came onto her official TikTok handle to reveal who she was supporting in the Ferrari garage! The fans reposted her video on Instagram, where she recreated the ‘Charles Leclerc screaming meme’ on the Miami GP paddock.