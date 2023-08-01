“Bunch of Damn Idiots”: 9 Years Ago, Charles Barkley Told Conan O’Brien Why He Quit Football After Playing for Just One Day

Renowned for his unfiltered and candid commentary on basketball on TNT & CBS Sports, Charles Barkley recently shared a humorous story on “Conan” about his brief encounter with football. Despite his successful basketball career, Barkley had a unique experience with the gridiron that left him with no desire to return.

During his appearance on “Conan” with host Conan O’Brien nine years ago in 2014, Charles Barkley remained true to his unfiltered and candid persona. He humorously shared his brief experience with football and the realization that led him to make a quick decision to step away from the sport to avoid going through head and body issues every day.

Charles Barkley Takes on Football and Quarterback Contracts

During an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show, Charles Barkley humorously revealed why he chose not to pursue a football career. He recalled his brief experience playing football for one day and quickly realized that the constant hits and physical toll were not for him. Barkley humorously quipped,

“I played one football one day in my life, then I realized they were a bunch of damn idiots. Okay, they’ve just found out 30 years later you’re gonna have head issues and body issues. I knew after one day, I don’t want to do this every day.”

However, Barkley’s aversion to playing football doesn’t stop him from offering strong opinions on the NFL. Just last year, he called out Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, likening him to a “pretty girl” who constantly seeks validation and attention. He expressed his skepticism about Rodgers’ contract demands, questioning why some quarterbacks demand exorbitant salaries when historically, those who secure huge deals rarely win another Super Bowl.

“Pretty Girl”: Charles Barkley’s Candid Take on Aaron Rodgers

Last year, Charles Barkley didn’t hold back when discussing Aaron Rodgers’ demeanor and contract demands. During a televised segment, Barkley compared Rodgers to a “pretty girl” who constantly seeks reassurance and validation. He playfully remarked,

“I said this about Aaron Rodgers. I think he’s the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day. I’m starting to think that. I’m starting to think he’s that girl like, ‘Oh, I don’t look good today?’ Like, I told you five days in a row you good. I gotta tell you every day apparently…so I’m starting to wonder.”

Barkley continued his fiery take by questioning the financial choices of some quarterbacks, including Rodgers. He expressed his bewilderment as to why these signal-callers don’t follow the path of Tom Brady and take less money, allowing their teams to invest in other players, potentially leading to more Super Bowl success. He further added,

“First of all, you know what I don’t understand about these quarterbacks? Why are they such greedy pigs? Every quarterback who’s gotten big money never won (a Super Bowl) again. Why don’t these guys take less money like Tom Brady so you can pay other players?”

While these comments may have caused some stir in the football community, it’s typical of Charles Barkley’s no-holds-barred approach to sports analysis. As a highly opinionated and entertaining personality, Barkley’s remarks always generate discussions and debates among fans and pundits alike.