Caleb Williams’ London Outfit Draws ‘Peaky Blinders’ Comparisons

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, showed up to his first-ever international game in an outfit seemingly inspired by early 1920s England, specifically the popular TV series Peaky Blinders. Caleb has always showcased a strong personality, both on and off the gridiron, and it was even more evident in this outfit.

Exuding confidence, the rookie donned a classic oversized mustard-colored coat that nearly covered his matching pants. This reminded several fans of the outfits from Peaky Blinders, where stars like Cillian Murphy wore similar iconic suits throughout the show. All he needed was a glass of whiskey and a cigarette to complete the look!

As soon as Caleb’s game-day fit surfaced online, NFL fans, especially those from Chicago, went bonkers. One fan, for instance, commented, “Is this NFL or Peaky Blinders.” 

However, while there was some praise for his ecru-shaded oversized coat and sleek cream pants, others didn’t quite agree with his sense of fashion.

The 2024 season marks Williams’s debut season in the NFL and, to everyone’s surprise, the former USC quarterback has been killing it with his performances lately.

The Bears just finished their 6th game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Northumberland Development Project, London. That said, Caleb’s outfit game isn’t limited to international games.

Caleb and his game-day fits have been turning heads

A few months ago, Williams was at the forefront of a lot of backlash for sporting painted nails and a pink phone cover. Fortunately, the public’s opinion has shifted, especially after he’s started to show up to games wearing sleek and elegant outfits.

During his appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft, he was the ‘Belle of the Ball’ and yet, didn’t shy away from dressing the way he wanted to and released a fiery response to the critics who go after the way he dresses:

“It’s me. You call it unique. I call it me I paint my nails, I wear unique things on and off the field and we’ll be able to showcase that here today and in the future here soon.”

That said, Caleb didn’t only impress fans with his outfit. In the matchup against the Jaguars, the rookie went on to tally four touchdowns, completed 23 out of 29 passes, and tallied 226 yards.

