Caleb Williams’ Takeaway from Preseason Win Against Bills Earns Him More Respect from Fans

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams has already impressed everyone as one of the brightest quarterbacks in the 2024 Draft class. Among his strengths, his ability to absorb information and apply it on the field makes him a preferred name for any team. Even after entering the NFL as the #1 pick, Williams isn’t resting on his laurels. Instead, he’s taking every opportunity to learn and improve, making sure he’s fully prepared for his big debut as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback.

Advertisement

As the Bears gain momentum in their preseason games, Williams is showing the NFL world why he was the number one pick. The 22-year-old was recently asked what he has learned from his preseason experience.

Williams had a brief but on-point answer that won over his fans.

“Practice is harder than the game,” he said with a smile.

What did Caleb Williams learn from his preseason game against the #Bills: “Practice is harder than the game.” Love that mentality from the rookie. (h/t @Chicago_NFL) pic.twitter.com/pEexfkphuF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2024

Fans couldn’t help but appreciate Williams’ humility and work ethic once again. Here are some of the reactions his comment prompted.

He going to be scary — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) August 22, 2024

Kids actually gonna be fun to watch. — SteelFieldsSZN (@SteelF2SZN) August 22, 2024

Practice hard so the game comes easy. — One Time Sports (@onetimecards) August 22, 2024

This dude is much more humble than the media gives him credit for — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) August 22, 2024

Williams’ ability to absorb, adapt, and lead seems to be showing its colors with each game. With wins on the field, the Bears have set the tone for the upcoming season and the NFL debut of their star rookie.

Caleb Williams is already setting the bar high

Williams is making waves before even taking a single snap in a regular-season game. Meanwhile, the Bears also managed to secure victories in all of their preseason matchups. They crushed the Texans 21-17, the Bills 33-6, the Bengals 27-3, and most recently, the Chiefs 34-21, in the preseason.

It seems like a lot for a rookie quarterback, but Williams is managing everything with utmost poise already. After a preseason win against the Bills that charmed everyone, Williams took a moment to connect with fans, showing his humble side.

He made sure to go over to the stands and hug a young girl who was cheering for the Bears. A massive fan of Williams, the little girl had an emotional moment as she couldn’t believe the gesture. The scene quickly went viral with fans praising Williams for his kindness.

WHOLESOME: #Bears QB Caleb Williams made to sure to go over and hug a young girl, who started crying. Extremely special, @CALEBcsw.

pic.twitter.com/ZkmDfh7U9X — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 23, 2024

Williams’ ability to connect with fans and his humble demeanor is already winning the hearts of the Chicago faithful. He’s not just ready to lead on the field but is also proving to be a class act off of it as well.