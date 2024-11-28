“Caleb Williams Will Get His First Signature Win”: Nick Wright is Backing the Bears to Shock the Lions on Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (18) pass the ball to Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ MOORE (2) against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago USA – ZUMAb220 20241124_znp_b220_003 Copyright: xMarkxBlackx

Going into Thanksgiving, the Lions are a 10.5-point favorite to win the Turkey dinner. However, FS1 analyst Nick Wright is batting for Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams to bag his first “signature win.”

Advertisement

The Bears (4-7) are +394 underdogs going into the matchup and have been in a tailspin, losing five straight games. Meanwhile, the Lions have lost just one game all season, the first one, and are on a nine-game winning streak. Considering all this, Wright’s theory seems outlandish. However, he thinks the Lions will stumble.

As he put it, “It’s hard to win 10 in a row.”

Wright had a couple more reasons for his hypothesis. First, he highlighted that Lions HC Dan Campbell doesn’t have a good track record of winning Thanksgiving games.

Additionally, he urged his co-hosts to take a trip down memory lane to last year’s Thanksgiving game when “Jared Goff’s tiny hands made an appearance” and the Lions lost 22-29 against Jordan Love’s Green Bay, owing to the Lions QB’s hattrick of fumbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Things First (@firstthingsfirstonfs1)

“The Bears are better than a 4-win team. Everyone is going to have the Lions in a money line parlay. I think the Bears shock America and Caleb Williams gets his first signature win,” Nick added.

The analyst is optimistic about Williams to finally get a win against a worthy opponent. Bears fans are desperate for the No. 1 overall pick to finally stand up to his potential and create the magic in Detroit which he is more than capable of.

To make things easier for him, Caleb will be facing a bottom-10 defense in Detroit. A defense that is also laden with injuries.

While it will take a Thanksgiving Day miracle for the Bears to register a win over the Lions, Williams is at least expected to show the flashes of brilliance he exhibited against the Minnesota Vikings last week.