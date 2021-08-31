‘Cam Newton And Kelvin Benjamin Playing For Bishop Sycamore In 2022 Will Be Like Tom Brady And Randy Moss’: NFL Fans Troll Former MVP Using Fake High School That Swindled ESPN

Cam Newton was surprisngly released from the Patriots, leading fans to troll him using the fake high school Bishop Sycamore.

The deadline was today at 4 p.m. ET, and before it we definitely saw some shockers. Of course, the biggest name to get cut was Cam Newton. The Patriots had played it coy all preseason, never revealing who was going to be the starting quarterback and playing Cam and Mac like they were both in the running for the job.

Cam even started the preseason games, further giving the impression that he would definitely have a shot at the starting role. Newton performed well too, but troubles with Covid and his potential unvaccinated status may be the reasons for his release.

Mac Jones is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones will be their starting QB, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/17648wkJ7S — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2021

Of course, NFL fans couldn’t help but make jokes about the situation relating Newton to the fake high school Bishop Sycamore which made headlines today.

What Is Bishop Sycamore? How Did They Scam ESPN Into A National TV Appearance? Bishop Sycamore Roster

Bishop Sycamore made headlines today after reports came out that they aren’t in fact a legitimate high school. Why was all this relevant? Well, Bishop Sycamore managed to somehow find themselves on national TV with ESPN broadcasting their game.

ESPN had a weekend of open air before college football and NFL starts dominating their TV schedule, and so, seeing the opportunity to broadcast some high school football they took it.

They were told that Bishop Sycamore was a high school filled with division one prospects, and so that added to the appeal of broadcasting the game. None of this was true, however. The head coach had an arrest warrant on him, none of the players were in high school being junior college dropouts and adults, and they were also playing their second game in three days when they went up against IMG.

Imagine that. Bishop Sycamore didn’t give the TV guys an accurate or complete roster. This is the “roster” we were given when they played Archbishop Hoban last week… 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e51OJCAuOA — Ryan (@Isley23) August 29, 2021

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

Cam Newton Bishop Sycamore: NFL Fans Troll Former Patriots QB By Equating Him And Kelvin Benjamin On Bishop Sycamore To Tom Brady And Randy Moss

Coming to Cam Newton, we know had a misunderstanding a few days earlier which led to him breaking Covid protocol. Newton didn’t do anything to put his team at risk, but he was testing at locations away from NFL facilities, and so he was mandated to stay away from the team for five days.

Newton did seem to return to the team, but after that, he had some interesting comments to make about the Covid-19 vacccine. The NFL has been very strict on its rules for unvaccinated players, ready to hand down fines and punishments as Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie found out.

When reporters asked both Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones about whether they were vaccinated or not, both of them chose to deflect the question. Newton would say:

“I THINK IT’S TOO PERSONAL FOR EACH AND EVERY PERSON TO KIND OF DISCUSS IT. AND I’LL JUST KEEP IT AT THAT.”

Newton was one of the few players on the Patriots squad who used to come out to the field with a mask, something the NFL requires for all unvaccinated players. Perhaps, the Patriots didn’t want to deal with the drama of having an unvaccinated player, and so, they chose to release Newton, but nevertheless, the situation is surprising.

That has NFL fans pouncing on the jokes as no matter the situation, there are always going to people laughing around and making memes about all of it:

Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin playing for Bishop Sycamore in 2022 pic.twitter.com/RCUDeZ5BrX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 31, 2021

Whether Cam takes his talents to Bishop Sycamore or somewhere else is a question mark for now, but hopefully the former MVP can figure it out. He showed he can still play in the league, and there are some quarterback hungry teams like the Texans, WFT, Giants, and Broncos, out there.

