“Cam Newton was made to be a Dallas Cowboy”: Skip Bayless urges Jerry Jones to pull the trigger on former NFL MVP to back up Dak Prescott who’s a ‘little fragile’

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots and is expected to be pursued by several teams looking for a viable option at QB, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Cam Newton’s release came as a massive surprise to everyone in the NFL world. Even after a disappointing 2020-21 season, the Patriots brought him back for another year in hopes for something better. He was looking really sharp during preseason and training camp and was expected to be named starter for the team, week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps it was what the Patriots saw in rookie Mac Jones, from Alabama, that led to them making the decision. Jones was also really impressive in the preseason, some would say even more than Cam. The Patriots obviously believed that being a backup to Cam would do him no good and that he was ready to take things over.

Mac Jones is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones will be their starting QB, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/17648wkJ7S — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2021

Leaving the Patriots might have been a good decision for Cam

Mac Jones was the future in New England, and this was abundantly clear to everyone, including Cam. Even if he did get the starting job, he would have had to deal with the pressure of having a young QB waiting to take the reigns over, and an organization that wants to move on to him as soon as possible.

Cam is now one of the best QBs available on the free-agent market, and a team looking for a QB is sure to pick him up. Teams like the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and the Washington Football Team, could sign Cam. All these teams could view him as an upgrade from their current situations.

Cam Newton now is a free agent, and at least one team plans to do some research on him. https://t.co/0MoSp3hNA1 — NESN (@NESN) August 31, 2021

Would Cam be a good fit in Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys are not in any sort of confusion as to who is going to be their starter, week 1 against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s Dak Prescott. Dak missed the majority of the 2020 NFL season with a compound fracture and tear in his ankle. In the off-season, he also had a shoulder injury that has since been dealt with. Even though he is expected to start in the first game of the season, it is unclear as to whether he will stay healthy enough to last the entire season.

The Cowboys, as reported, are going to have a look into signing Cam Newton to the backup QB role. That would not be ideal for Cam, but the Cowboys sure would love to have him, given his ability and experience. There is no way Cam gets the starting job over Prescott, considering how much money the organization is paying him and what their expectations are this upcoming season. The chances of Cam suiting up for America’s Team are slim.

Skip Bayless loves the idea of Cam Newton becoming a Dallas Cowboy

FS1 analyst and die-hard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless thinks that Cam is the perfect fit in Dallas. He believes that Cam’s ability to run the football will blend right in with HC Mike McCarthy’s offense. Considering Dak’s injury history, Cam would provide a viable option at QB for them. He also believes that signing Cam would be a great marketing move, something owner Jerry Jones loves more than anything.

Report: Cowboys will do their “due diligence” on Cam Newton “I’m ready to buy the car. I love this idea.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/yIwtd77aNI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 31, 2021

Cam is way more likely to sign with a team that will make him the starter right away. Cowboys fans should not get their hopes too high. Even though it would make them even more formidable in the NFC, some things are just too good to be true.

