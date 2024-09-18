Cam Newton Blasts Podcaster Who Trolled Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce for Their US Open Outfits — “We Can Buy You Mother******”

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went to the Arthur Ashe Stadium sporting matching red-and-white outfits after Chiefs’ Week 1 win against the Ravens. The stylish couple was seen holding hands as they watched the US Open game along with their besties, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Advertisement

This double date became a hot topic on social media, with Patrick, Brittany, Travis and Taylor’s outfits grabbing the spotlight. Interestingly, podcaster Rob Fox III had a few things to say about their choice of clothes. He tweeted, “Mahomes and Kelce look like the dipsh*t henchmen in a Jason Statham movie”.

These remarks didn’t really please former Panthers QB Cam Newton, who is known for his vocal takes on trending issues. On his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton showcased strong support for Patrick and Travis, stating that “nobody asked for Rob Fox’s opinion“.

Reflecting on what Travis would think about Rob’s comment, Newton added:

“Get the f**k out of here Rob, Nobody ask you. We can buy you mother****. Between me and my girl(Taylor Swift), we’ll buy you.”

Newton explained that the Taylor-Travis power couple has got a lot of cash. If they want, they can buy Fox without much hassle. He looked back at the couple’s recent financial success to further substantiate his take with a twist. Taking the Travis Kelce avatar, Cam said:

“I just signed a $100 million contract with Amazon. Me and my girl, she is the number one grossing entertainer of North America. Oh, that was her European tour or that was international? How much do you cost? Keep your tweets to yourself Rob.”

Coming back to the outfits, Mahomes went with the all black look. Whereas Brittany opted for a striped Gucci top, matching Travis’ selection during the US Open appearance. On the other hand, Taylor had opted for a plaid gingham outfit — the Sora linen dress from Reformation.

Taylor paired her dress with cat-eye sunglasses. Meanwhile, Travis opted for an ensemble entirely driven by Gucci — a striped bucket hat with a matching white cardigan and shorts. Without a doubt, the four stars complimented each other with their outfits and added to the overall enchanting aura of the US Open.