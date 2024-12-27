Cam Newton Boldly Asks the Steelers To Get Rid Of Russell Wilson and Re-sign Justin Fields Next Season

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball as Justin Fields looks on during warm-ups for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Surely ESPN’s First Take feels incomplete without the presence of Stephen A. Smith, but Cam Newton has started to fill in that space with his bold and upfront voice. This became evident when he was presented with a debatable topic on Russell Wilson and the Steelers.

Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson signed one-year deals with Pittsburgh earlier this year. Now with the season coming to an end and the Steelers making an entrance to the playoffs, Coach Tomlin will have a decision to make between the two star QBs.

The First Take crew decided to dive deeper into this conversation and asked Cam, “We’ve seen ups and downs with Russ at the helm. Do you believe the Steelers should bring him back next season?”

Cam responded with a firm “no” without even pausing for a moment.

“But you bring back Justin Fields though,” he added. “And you allow him, you develop him the right way though.”

.@CameronNewton doesn’t believe the Steelers should bring Russell Wilson back next season pic.twitter.com/Kkm5DojoTO — First Take (@FirstTake) December 27, 2024

The former Panthers QB did sound harsh on the 36-year-old veteran, but he made a point with Fields. The young QB hasn’t been given the ammunition to fully develop. His failed stint with the Bears (2021-2023) is a big example of it.

He addressed how the Steelers need to take a leap of faith with Justin Fields in order to get the most out of him.

Cam advised Coach Tomlin to develop Justin Fields the right way. He added that Justin hasn’t hit his ceiling on a consistent basis as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson. “But can he give you what those guys (can do)? Yes,” Cam said. “Develop him in a way… He has not gotten that opportunity.”

Russell Wilson has already shown the league what he is capable of and has hit his ceiling. But Justin Fields holds the potential to grow more while also future-proofing the franchise in the QB position.