Cam Newton Delivers a Harsh Reality Check to Aaron Rodgers About the Jets’ NFL Season

Ayush Juneja
Published

Cam Newton (L) and Aaron Rodgers (R).

Cam Newton (L) and Aaron Rodgers (R) Credit- Imagn Images

The Aaron Rodgers-led Jets finally snapped their six-game losing streak, securing their third win of the season against the Houston Texans.  However, per Cam Newton, the win isn’t enough and it might be time for the Green Gang and their star QB to take a hard look in the mirror.

Speaking candidly during the latest episode of the 4th&1 podcast, Newton pointed out that the Jets have finally assembled a great roster and there are no more moves to make. Yet, they keep falling short, committing mistakes and are unable to get the optimum results.

Despite Rodgers displaying his old form in the previous game, there were instances when he struggled to maintain momentum. In the long run, this has hurt the team, per the analyst. He emphasized that the team had experimented with every possible tactic, but it was time for Rodgers and Co. to examine their shortcomings.

“There is nothing else to point to say hey bro we need this. You done firing coaches, coordinators and added other players,” said Newton. “It’s time for the Jets including Aaron Rodgers to start looking in the mirror because we are finding ways to lose games rather than finding ways to win and that’s the biggest disheartening thing because we’re not used to Rodgers playing like this.”

Cam Newton echoed what Matt Ryan pointed out after the Jets’ loss to the Patriots. The Jets dominated on offense as well as defense, avoided turnovers, yet came up three points short. After a dominant 24-3 victory in Week 3, they lost to the Patriots 25-22.

Ryan emphasized that the organization has no tricks left. They’ve shown what they’re capable of, and the margin for error is gone. He doubts the Jets can retain all their key players, including Aaron Rodgers if they keep struggling to deliver results.

To put it simply, the Jets have failed to capitalize on their defense and their offense. They are ranked 30th in rushing yards with 87.7 RYPG and hold the 24th berth for total yards per game. Not only this but when it comes to QBR, Rodgers is ranked 20th at 53.5.

The host also highlighted that football is a game that involves mental strength. It feeds on hunger to win and shows mercy to no one, including a future Hall of Famer.

Cam Newton says football is not loyal to anybody including Aaron Rodgers

Cam Newton believes that teams with a winning mentality find ways to secure victories. They avoid costly mistakes and make decisive plays, recognizing how these factors can determine the outcome.

As Newton put it, the ball doesn’t care who holds it—it has no loyalty to anyone, whether it’s a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers throwing it or a star receiver like Davante Adams catching it. It simply ends up with the player willing to fight for it.

“It’s not loyal to nobody. It’s not loyal. Whichever it pops up it don’t say- I’m going to become heavier than normal. It’s as balanced as it can be. It doesn’t matter if you are a Hall of Fame player, it doesn’t;t matter if you’re a first-round pick. It goes to the person who wants it the most.”

The Jets are 3-6 for the season. Per the New York Times, they have a 16% chance of making the playoffs. If they win 6 games from here, they still would have only a 71% chance of making it to the post-regular season.

The performance they delivered in the 1st half against the Texans just won’t cut it. They will have to up their game as they face the Arizona Cardinals next.

