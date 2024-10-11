Cam Newton Goes Soft on Dak Prescott’s Cowboys — “It’s Not Like They’ve Been Playing Like A**”

After a tumultuous start to the season, the Cowboys have finally achieved a winning score of 3-2 with their win over the Steelers. All eyes were on Dak Prescott after he became the highest-paid quarterback before this season, but two back-to-back losses had dampened the hopes of Dallas fans. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup against Detroit, the FirstTake crew were divided in their opinions over the signal-caller.

Advertisement

While Detroit has failed to beat Dallas in their last 6 games, this season things are looking different. The Cowboys have had a couple of forgettable games this season while Detroit has only suffered one loss so far. Discussing the upcoming game, Cam Newton expressed how Dallas’ situation isn’t completely hopeless.

“But I’m looking at a record where Dallas is 3 and 2,” Cam said during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “They’re number two in their division with an astounding Commanders in first. The Detroit Lions are three in one. It’s not like they [Dallas Cowboys] just been playing like a** all year, let’s just keep it above.”

While the former Panthers star feels that the Cowboys should get some leeway, Stephen A. Smith was far less forgiving. To Newton’s opinion that Prescott’s squad isn’t playing too bad, the analyst was quick to point out that the Dallas was pretty subpar, “before they had the Giants and Steelers in the last two weeks.”

Newton explained that he’s looking from the perspective that Dallas hasn’t quite found its identity. However, Shannon Sharpe pointed out that the accountability falls on the team’s signal-caller and called out the team’s inability to run the ball. He feels that it’s Prescott who should be leading from the front, and the past five games haven’t been convincing of his ability to do so.

Newton disagreed with dumping the entire responsibility on Prescott. He acknowledged that while it’s valid to have expectations from the quarterback given his huge contract, it’s the entire offense’s responsibility to perform equally well in order to win. He also called out all the offense members except WR CeeDee Lamb.

“We’re making it about Dak, which we should, he’s the highest paid quarterback. But the people around him has to do their job, not to say that there aren’t. Running back, running game, offensive line, anybody outside of CeeDee!”

While the panel seemed divided over their opinion on the Cowboys, it is true that the team is in need of a solid comeback. The franchise hasn’t won nor appeared in a single Super Bowl since 1996. With Prescott as their franchise quarterback, he is bound to be under a load of scrutiny.

Dak Prescott’s 2024 season

After securing a four-year extension worth $240 million, the expectations are sky-high with the Dallas signal-caller. Prescott has a completion rate of 65.4% this season, having amassed 1,424 yards, 8 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in the past five games. While his performance hasn’t been too dismal, it’s certainly not what fans expected from the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

However, there comes a silver lining with Dallas’ latest 20-17 win over the Steelers. While Prescott scored two touchdown passes for 355 yards, leading his team to a win, the interceptions pose a troubling sign. The QB suffered two damning interceptions and a fumble, which cost the Cowboys some precious points.

Prescott managed to redeem himself with less than five minutes left in the game by throwing a four-yard TD pass to Jalen Holbert. It is this resilience despite the less-than-impressive numbers that led Mike McCarthy to appreciate his quarterback.

“Composure is a huge strength of his,” said the head coach via ESPN. “He’s the same man every day. The way he works, the way he competes, yeah, he doesn’t blink. He doesn’t dwell on mistakes.”

As the Cowboys face the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dak Prescott will have a lot to prove to the naysayers and to Dallas fans who would be hoping for the squad to make their way to the playoffs.