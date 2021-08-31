“Cam Newton has always been bizarrely coddled by the media.” Colin Cowherd was not surprised to see Bill Belichick cut 2015 NFL MVP

Cam Newton and his recent release sent shockwaves across the league today. But Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was not startled by the decision.

Hours ahead of today’s roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

Colin Cowherd reacted to the Patriots Cutting Cam Newton.

Despite the abrupt Patriots news, Cowherd wasn’t surprised when he found out on Tuesday. He started off his show by discussing the developing story.

“Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career.” Cowherd said.

“He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam.”

“Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed.”

🎙️@ColinCowherd tells us why #Patriots cut Cam Newton: “I was told this morning by a source I trust that, ‘The COVID stuff was the last straw’…They were done with him…Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick have no time for nonsense. The QB is THE position that has to be reliable.” pic.twitter.com/Dsk9ir9Utn — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 31, 2021

.@ColinCowherd reacts to the news that the Patriots are releasing Cam Newton: “We all knew it was a band-aid.” pic.twitter.com/tNX69W1Xnz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 31, 2021

Bill Belichick going back on his work as Cam Newton being a starter was probably a sign for future events. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception

And Cam Newton’s unvaccinated status, which caused him to miss 5 days of crucial practice, could also have factored into the Patriots’ decision to release him. Regardless of the situation, it sucks to see the 2015 NFL MVP out of a job this close to the season.

