“Cam Newton worked extremely hard, I hope he lands on his feet”: James White Can’t Believe The New England Patriots Released The 2015 NFL MVP

Cam Newton and his recent release sent shockwaves across the league today. And this included Patriots RB James White, who felt it was unfortunate that the QB was let go.

Hours ahead of today’s roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

James White reacted to Cam Newton being released by the Patriots.

Although Patriots’ leadership feels that they made the right decision for the organization’s future, a handful of players on the team will be sad to see Newton go. The 32-year-old had won over a large portion of the roster over the last 12 months with his outgoing personality and tenacious work ethic, so letting him go will be a difficult moment for some of his peers.

Veteran running back James White spoke highly of Newton in a press conference after news of the quarterback’s release came out.

“On this day every year, you never know what to expect.”. Veteran running back James White said prior to Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro. “There are a lot of transactions that go on across all 32 teams so you never know what is going to happen.”

Newton was well-liked in the New England locker room, with teammates drawn to his positive attitude and the energy that he brought to the field each and every day. Those attributes will be missed by his now-former teammates.

“Cam did his best job for us and competed extremely hard. It’s unfortunate to see him go,” said White. “He’s a good football player and I hope he gets another opportunity to land on his feet.”Cam Newton worked extremely hard, I hope he lands on his feet”

Bill Belichick going back on his work as Cam Newton being a starter was probably a sign for future events. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception

And Cam Newton’s unvaccinated status, which caused him to miss 5 days of crucial practice, could also have factored into the Patriots’ decision to release him. Regardless of the situation, it sucks to see the 2015 NFL MVP out of a job this close to the season.

