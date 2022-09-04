Cam Newton has built a $75 million fortune, but is now being dragged to court for $20,000 by his ex-girlfriend

NFL star Cam Newton has been sued by his ex girlfriend Kia Proctor for not paying utilities for her home. Kia takes care of the 4 children she has with Newton.

Cam Newton has made a name for himself at the highest level. Drafted into the side by the Panthers in 2011, Cam instantly started delivering impressive performances.

He went on to demolish several rookie records. As a result, the $75 million worth QB was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 2015 season turned out to be his most impressive one.

Newton guided the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season and for his emphatic performances, he was named the MVP. However, after that, Cam wasn’t able to replicate the same magic in the coming seasons.

Plagued by a flurry of injuries, Cam was eventually released by the Panthers ahead of his 10th season. Post that, the Patriots roped him in. However, just after a solitary season, the New England-based franchise also decided to release him.

Also Read: $250 million QB Tom Brady received $960,000 loan during pandemic and then purchased a multi-million-dollar boat

Kia Proctor accuses Cam Newton for not producing required records in the custody case

As far as personal life is concerned, Cam doesn’t seem to be going through a good phase. He was recently sued by former girlfriend Kia Proctor for not paying the utility bills for the home where she stays and takes cares of the couple’s 4 kids.

As reported by Radaronline, Kia has listed the amounts for a number of utilities that Cam was supposed to pay but he didn’t. Right from $5,500 for cable expenses, to $4,532 for gas, the final amount she alleged Cam owes is $21,357.

In addition to this, Kia is also asking Cam to pay an additional $2,000 for all the hassle she had to go through because of him. Back in 2019, Cam had filed a lawsuit against Kia for paternity. He asked the court to set child support and custody.

In her latest lawsuit against the football star, Kia also alleged that Cam did not produce the required records in the custody case. Cam and Kia had parted ways when the former Panthers QB confirmed his romance with Instagram model La Reina Shaw.

Cam is someone who is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he feels. This habit has often landed him in trouble. Earlier this year, for his ‘expert’ commentary on women, Cam was unequivocally bashed. With Kia’s lawsuit making the headlines, the way ahead looks tough for Newton who is desperately looking to revive his NFL career.

Also Read: “Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog