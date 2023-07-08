Cam Newton “Jokingly” Wished He Was Recruited By Oregon Over Auburn Due to a Greater Fashion Sense

Cam Newton was a highlight reel on an endless loop for Auburn in college, but the former Heisman Winner almost wishes he was recruited by Oregon purely due to their uniforms. In an episode of Eli’s Places, posted by Omaha Productions on YouTube, Newton was discussing various uniforms in college football and why he wishes that he was on a different team due to their aesthetics. Some of the more traditional colleges in the league rarely decide to switch things around with their colors, but a place like Oregon is ready to experiment and has some of the greatest jerseys.

Cam Newton was one of the greatest talents in college football. His 2010 season with Auburn will be remembered for a long time when it comes to college history. That season might just be remembered as the most dominant season in college football history, and it’s what led to him being the number one overall draft pick in the 2011 draft by the Carolina Panthers. Newton had a fantastic start to his career before injuries took away many of the pros that made him so great early on.

Cam Newton Discusses Football Uniforms and His Desire For Oregon

Despite putting up such great numbers and having a historic season with Auburn, there is still a part of Newton that wishes that he was recruited by Oregon.

Newton first discusses LSU, and he talks about it’ll be a “cold day in Hell” before the college ever decides to change its colors or looks. The classic purple and yellow of LSU define the school, and they will for a long time.

Newton then goes on to talk about how he considered a school just for its uniform design. That team was none other than Virginia Tech with their maroon and orange collab.

Cam Newton then brings up a few more schools that he believes have great colorways. “I was hoping to get recruited by Oregon,” he said. “Never happened.” Oregon has been changing the game with their uniforms, not afraid to be bold with the way they represent the green and gold.

Newton clearly has a lot of admiration for fashion, something he’s talked about a lot in interviews and podcasts, and so the fact that he was considering schools based on their uniforms perfectly aligns with who he is.

Newton Dominated With Auburn in 2010

Perhaps it’s a good thing that Newton didn’t go somewhere else for college football. He was lethal with Auburn. He carried Auburn to an undefeated record in 2010, pushing them to the top of the college football scene with both his arms and his legs.

He took the team to their first National Championship and won the Heisman, passing for 2,854 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions. He also tacked on 1,473 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, showing off his freakish athletic nature. Newton in college was a different animal, and who knows if he would have been the same in a different college.

Of course, that’s just a joke. With that much talent, Newton would have succeeded no matter where he went, but it was the fact that he did what he did with Auburn that puts his name in the history books.