49ers Contract Extension Helps Brock Purdy Secure an Impressive $17 Million Boost in Net Worth

Viewed as a third string quarterback entering the 2022 season, Brock Purdy eventually became the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback towards the end of the season, and ever since, has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Advertisement

Purdy was viewed as an afterthought entering the league, as he was the Mr. Irrelevant pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was one of the most underpaid quarterbacks in the NFL. That changed this offseason when he became the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this offseason, signing a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the big extension, he was making less than a million dollars per year on a four-year deal. He had a net worth of just $3 million. According to celebritynetworth.com, Purdy has a net worth of $20 million after his extension, increasing his net worth by a staggering $17 million.

Outside of football, Purdy has big sponsorship deals with Toyota, Alaska Airlines, and Buffalo Wild Wings. These sponsorships certainly help increase his total net worth.

While he signed a hefty contract extension that could pay him more than a quarter billion dollars, Purdy has not made much in his NFL career so far. In his three seasons in the league, he’s earned a total of just $2.88 million. But over the next five years, Purdy is set to make a lot and has some high cap numbers.

This season, Purdy has a cap hit of just $9.1 million. In the first year of his new deal, he will earn just under $25 million, as his number is set at $24.79 million. That number goes up by $6 million the following season as he will make $30.8 million.

From 2028-2030, Purdy will make $50+ million in each season as he will earn $57.6 million, $72.5 million, and $64.5 million respectively in each season. In total, Purdy got $100 million guaranteed at signing and has $182.5 million guaranteed on his deal.

Pury got paid big time money and rightfully so. He stepped in his rookie year late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and went 5-0 in the 49ers’ final five games and led them to the NFC Championship Game. In his next season as the full-time starter, he had the best passer rating in the NFL (113.0) and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

This past season, Purdy and the 49ers had a down year, largely due to injuries, but Purdy still had a solid year. He threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and rushed for five rushing touchdowns while missing two games.

Purdy went from a last overall pick to one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.