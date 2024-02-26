Will Compton and Football Fans Had the Same Thing to Say About Cam Newton’s Brawl

Yesterday, Cam Newton took the internet by storm when he single-handedly handled 6 men jumping on him without breaking a sweat. The incident happened at We Ball Sports’ 7 on 7 youth football tournament where the NFL free agent was present cheering his football team C1N. Unfortunately, things for reasons unknown took an ugly turn when members of the TSP crew jumped on the 34-year-old.

Advertisement

A total of six men jumped on Newton. Under normal circumstances, most men would have crumbled and easily get beaten up. But Cam is a different breed. The QB manhandled the 6 crew members all while keeping his big hat intact. While netizens were in awe at Newton being able to handle the 6 members calmly, they were even more surprised that Newton’s hat didn’t even fall during the skirmish.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/big_business_/status/1761863603588620420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The hat not falling during the physical altercation simply exemplified the calm composure Newton maintained facing the 6 members. This calmness impressed many on the internet including former LV Raiders Linebacker Will Compton. The 34-year-old took to “X” and cracked a joke on the situation by saying how Cam Newton is the only person who can wear a hat while riding a roller coaster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_willcompton/status/1761874525493285286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans were left in splits with the comment and rightly so. They also took to “X” and shared their awe on Newton’s hat control with one user hilariously asking if the QB’s hat had a chinstrap.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YaAuntFavorite/status/1761922625175961912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaeManley/status/1762011423818100871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidBenjamin21/status/1761876465002631542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The others meanwhile poked fun at the “TSP Crew” for foolishly picking up a fight and still losing with the numbers advantage.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZDaxion/status/1761875421971313109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StylesHova/status/1761881841286471942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While netizens are laughing at the “TSP Crew”, many are also questioning the origin and details of the crew. Here is all you need to know about them.

What Is “TSP Crew”?

The word TSP stands for TopShelf Performance. TSP is an under-18 7v7 football development program started by TJ Brown – a reputed Wide Receivers specialist and football coaching professional. Brown acts as the CEO and head coach of TSP and runs the program with fellow wide receivers coaching specialist Steph Brown, famously known for training Super Bowl-winning stars Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman Jr.

While no one knows the reason behind the whole skirmish, one thing to note is that TSP’s motto is “This S*it Personal”. So far, there is no clarity on what transpired between both parties to take things to this level. Based on the motto, many are speculating that some personal comments might have been made by the QB against TSP crew members.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0vIynZOxFW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

One close look at the video also shows that Newton wasn’t fighting back in the first few seconds till he was actually punched by one of the members. Hence fans are also speculating that Newton didn’t expect a fight and all he wanted to do was break the fight up. However as seen in the video, things changed when Newton got punched. Luckily for us, our wait won’t last long as Newton will most likely speak on this matter in the next episode of his podcast.