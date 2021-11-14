“Cam Newton scores a touchdown and predictably makes it all about himself”: NFL fans roast Panther QB in his homecoming game for ‘petty’ celebration

Cam Newton, in a weird turn of events, is back on the Carolina Panthers, and in his first game back, he’s already had some legendary moments.

The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold this past offseason in the hopes that they could resurrect the career of a promising young quarterback who might have been done dirty by the New York Jets.

Initially, it looked like that may have been the case as Darnold and the Panthers got off to a hot 3-1 start. Things quickly fell apart as they now sit at 4-5, trying to find their way back into playoff picture. They’re going to have to do it without Darnold though, who injured his shoulder and is on injured reserve. As a precaution, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, and his homecoming game has been electric so far.

CAM NEWTON IS BACK. 📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX

Cam Newton gets blasted by NFL fans for his emphatic celebration

Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, and he became a household name with that time. He took Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015-16 in an incredible season where they went 15-1. Newton won MVP, and the Panthers lost a close game to Peyton Manning and a stingy Broncos defense in the big game, losing 24-10.

Returning to this team after a two year break must feel special for Newton. He definitely showed it on the field as well as after his first rushing touchdown, he screamed “I’m back!”

Some people found it amazing. Others found a way to tear Newton apart for it, calling him selfish for costing his team 15 yards on a flag.

Cam Newton scores a touchdown and predictably makes it all about himself.- gets his team a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty. Typical Cam #panthers — Chuck Freimund (@ChuckFreimund) November 14, 2021

Newton was just hyped to be back on his old team, and that’s where the conversation should end. Did he get a little carried away and drew a flag that could have been avoided? Probably. However, that doesn’t mean he’s making it all about himself. Emotions are part of the game, and yes, perhaps Newton could have controlled it better, but can you blame him? To make it back to your old team and immediately have an impact is incredible. The Panthers currently lead Arizona 31-3.

