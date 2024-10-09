Cam Newton Sends Clear Warning to Caleb Williams Who Is Rumored to Have Purchased a $12.5 Million Mansion in Chicago

Caleb Williams has made quite a few headlines recently, not for his feats on the field but rather off it. The Bears’ quarterback was reported to have bought a lavish $12.9 million mansion in the forest, approximately 33 miles from Chicago. While the news was later proven to be a rumor, Cam Newton expressed his unfiltered opinion on the matter in a segment of The4thand1Show.

Advertisement

Reacting to a report about Williams allegedly purchasing a residence at Lake Road, the former Panthers remarked: “Just big leagues, nothing is off limits.”

However, Newton also asserted that such investments need an “escape plan.” The former Panthers quarterback then quoted a dialogue from the movie, Heat, saying:

“Never be attached to something you can’t leave in 60 seconds.”

Newton argues that while such investments may seem lucrative initially—especially given the insane growth of the real estate market—athletes need to have the foresight to consider their future with the franchise. A player might request a trade later on and then find themselves stuck with a massive investment that may not be easy to sell.

“Its your money. Spend it how you want to. But understand this: it’s still your investment four years down the pipeline. You’re talking about ‘Brother I want a trade,’ and you gonna be stuck with that fee on three acres.”

However, the former NFL QB has a solution to this investment dilemma. He shared his formula for athletes to secure financial stability while investing their NFL salary: to buy a property in their hometown. This strategy serves as a safeguard against future transfers from their team, ensuring that their home will always be within reach.

“I gave y’all the formula when you get your money, never purchase a house where you play. And take that same fun and go where you’re from like spend that on a dream house where you’re from because that’s always gonna be home.”

While Williams doesn’t seem to be on the hunt for the $13 million residence at the moment, Newton’s advice holds true, nevertheless. The NFL legend adopted the ideology from his own experience back when he struggled to sell his Carolina home!

Newton waited four years to sell his condo

The then-Panthers quarterback initially purchased a luxurious condo in Charlotte for $2.1 million back in 2015. However, after his release from the team, he listed the property on the market in 2020 for $2.9 million, but it didn’t quite go as planned.

Newton had to wait for four long, painstaking years before he found a buyer for his North Carolina home. Hornets star, LaMelo Ball officially bought the property in May this year, after having an informal “handshake agreement” with Newton about the deal earlier, as per the Charlotte Business Journal.

Cam Newton frequently reiterates his advice, which the former NFL star has developed from his experiences with real estate investment. As for Caleb Williams, he has yet to navigate the waters of real estate.

That said, a few days after the rumors of the rookie’s extravagant purchase circulated on the internet, the news was soon dispelled. Patrick Milhaupt of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty clarified that the Lake Road property isn’t up for sale and that there hasn’t been any communication with Williams, according to the Real Deal.