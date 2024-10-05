NFL Chief Medical Officer Weighs In on Tua Tagovailoa’s Controversial Career Decision

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third documented concussion in as many years, many fans, pundits, and former players urged the QB to call it a career. However, the Dolphins star announced that he has no plans to retire this early. This has led to a wave of well-wishers calling on the NFL to intervene. But according to the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, the league doesn’t seem to have the authority in this matter.

Yesterday, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills spoke to reporters on a conference call about the Tagovailoa situation. When asked the pressing question of the NFL’s potential intervention in Tua’s case, Dr. Sills dismissed it immediately.

Sills clarified that the league values patient autonomy in crucial career decisions. Therefore, as long as Tua makes informed decisions based on advice from certified medical experts, he will be cleared for a return.

“Patient autonomy and medical decision-making really matters. Ultimately, when patients make decisions about considering their careers, it has to reflect that autonomy that’s generated from discussions with medical experts giving them best medical advice”

However, Dr. Sills also acknowledged during his call that returning poses a risk for a player who is susceptible to concussions. Especially considering that there is currently no “formula” to predict how future concussions will affect him.

After hearing from the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, fans were left quite confused. While one group agreed that the final decision should lie with the QB, another argued that the NFL must take decisive action in such cases.

NFL Fans are split on Tua’s return

For those who oppose allowing Tua to make his own decision, their argument is straightforward: why would an athlete walk away from the sport he loves and the source of his livelihood for a slim chance of playing again?

They believe that the bias in favor of Tua will be too strong for him to make a long-term rational choice. See for yourselves:

Others, meanwhile, considered the possibility of regret. While there is a good chance of a future health risk for Tua, there is also a possibility that things turn out well.

If the QB is pressured into a decision, the latter scenario might linger in his mind for a long time. And to prevent that, fans supported the NFL CMO’s statement.

The best solution, however, came from a netizen who suggested that the Dolphins grant their QB a paid leave for the rest of his career to protect his health.

While the argument of bias is absolutely fair, the weight of regret or a potential “what if” is equally heavy.

All said and done, it’s Tua’s career at the end of the day. For someone who has worked ridiculously hard to reach where he is, it’s only fair to give him the chance to decide when to call it a day.