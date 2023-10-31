“I Don’t Know What to Say”: Frustrated Davante Adams Refrains From Going Ballistic After Harrowing Loss Against Lions

Aug 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks back to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders’ star WR Davante Adams has a frustrating night with just one catch for 11 yards in the 26-14 loss to the Lions. His disappointment was evident in the challenging defeat.

Davante Adams struggled to make an impact in a game where Jimmy G had a poor performance. Adam’s dissatisfaction continues as he’s had only one 100-yard game this season and hasn’t exceeded 60 receiving yards since Week 4. Despite this, he maintained his composure during the post-game press conference.

Davante Adams Maintains Composure Despite Frustration After Loss to Lions

The Raiders star expressed frustration when Jimmy Garoppolo missed a key throw. Adams had just seven targets in the game. The costly overthrow prevented the Raiders from closing their 12-point gap late in the fourth quarter. Adams had a clear path to the Lions’ 25-yard line, however, Las Vegas lost possession after this error.

Davante Adams chose his words carefully in the post-game interview, aware of the media’s tendency to twist statements.“I honestly don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t.” Adams said during the pre-game interview.

He acknowledged his frustration after the loss but didn’t elaborate. When asked about maintaining confidence in the offense, his response remained passive. He added:

“I know it’s not hard to maintain confidence in our offense. It’s just hard to curb your frustration when putting it together”

Adams visibly vented his anger by slamming his helmet and uttering words of disappointment as he exited the field early after Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew him on two consecutive targets. As the trade deadline looms, fans are urging the Raiders to consider trading Adams. His mounting frustrations seem unlikely to dissipate, leading one NFL Analyst to propose that Las Vegas should do Adams a favor and explore trade options.

Should Davante Adams Ask to be Traded?

Robert Griffin III used X (Formerly Twitter) to voice his discomfort with the Las Vegas Raiders, pushing for a trade involving Davante Adams. Time is of the essence as they must complete the trade before the October 31, 2023, 4 p.m. ET deadline. He tweeted,

Fans are left pondering how Davante Adams ended up with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adam’s trade and contract extension was initially influenced by his connection with Derek Carr, his former teammate at Fresno State. The chemistry between them led to an impressive debut season in LA. However, Derek’s departure to the New Orleans Saints has left Adams unmoored within a lacking offense, and visibly frustrated with his positioning alongside a struggling Jimmy Garoppolo.