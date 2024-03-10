“It’s Just Entertainment”: Cam Newton Drops Bomb on the Reality of Being the Fastest at the Combine

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy stole the spotlight at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine after breaking John Ross’ 40-yard dash record with a lightning-fast 4.21 on his second attempt. Despite receiving the praise he deserves, Worthy may face disappointment as former NFL QB Cam Newton has news that will not sit well with him.

“It’s just entertainment,” said Cam Newton in a clip posted by 4thand1show on X (formerly Twitter), in response to a Q&A submission about Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record. He downplayed the importance of NFL Scouting Combine records as simple entertainment. While highlighting that speed alone doesn’t ensure success in the challenging realm of the NFL, Cam mentioned he would rather prefer a player who is quick than a player who is fast.

“It’s almost like, how far can you throw? I’ve seen it,” Cam said while dismissing the out-of-pocket Combine drills. “Another da*n thing like, How hard can you throw? I don’t know if a real receiver wanna catch a 60-mile-per-hour slam-route. Like, what the f*ck are we doing?”

Cam Newton also mentioned that most receivers prefer a “catchable pass” from their quarterback. He humorously suggested that quarterbacks who resort to throwing “Hail Mary” passes are likely to be in a losing position.

Nonetheless, it is worth acknowledging that Worthy has consistently demonstrated speed on the field. Having started 39 games in three years at Texas, the wide receiver has tallied 26 passing touchdowns, ranking third in Texas history. Moreover, his 2,755 receiving yards place him fourth on the Longhorns’ all-time list.

Let’s Put Cam Newton’s Perspective Into Picture

Cam Newton explained how the Combine stats don’t necessarily determine success in the NFL. Let’s examine Tom Brady, one of the greatest shot-callers the league has ever seen. At the combine, Brady ran a 5.28-second 40-yard dash, had a 24.5-inch vertical jump, and a 4.38s 20-yard short shuttle time. The scouts suggested that he wouldn’t excel as a dual-threat quarterback, and would lack speed and agility.

Brady got 33 points on the Wonderlic test. Moreover, there were issues regarding his physical abilities, movement, power, throwing technique, and whatnot. There were questions if he could even be relied upon, and scouts even suggested that he may struggle if required to think on his feet. Brady went on to prove them all wrong with an outstanding NFL career with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, and numerous NFL records.

On the other hand, let’s discuss Justin Fields, currently one of the quickest quarterbacks in the league. Fields displayed his speed and athleticism at Ohio State’s Pro Day with the NFL Combine canceled due to COVID restrictions before the 2021 NFL Draft. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. Moreover, he achieved a record-breaking score of 130 on an aptitude test administered by sports psychologist Dr. Goldman in April 2023.

Fields brought in dual-threat skills and the scouts suggested he excelled as a pocket passer, was adept at prolonging plays, and used his legs strategically. They even lauded his accuracy and velocity on open throws and credibility to make big plays in tough situations. However, the former Buckeyes star has faced difficulties in the NFL. He has completed only 60% of passes in the 40 games he played, with just 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The criticism has poured in as he stands with a 10-28 record as a starter. That being said, Cam Newton was correct in saying NFL Combine glory is more for show and doesn’t ensure success in the big league. There is ample evidence to back it.