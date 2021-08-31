“Cam Newton to the Los Angeles Lakers”: Former Patriots Lineman Damien Woody Jokes That LeBron James Could Add a New Piece to His Super-Team

In a somewhat unpredictable development, the New England Patriots released Cam Newton today, prompting questions and predictions about the former MVP’s future.

Hours ahead of today’s roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

The news certainly came as a surprise to most, considering that Newton was expected to be the starter, at least for the opening weeks of the season. The former league MVP had only been with the Patriots for a year, but showed glimpses of still being a reliable QB at the highest level.

He got off to bright start last season before testing positive for Covid, after which his performance took a dive. However, he was decent during the preseason and just signed a new contract in March. It made sense that he would be the starter as it would give Jones, who’s still a rookie, some time to adjust to the NFL.

At the moment, there’s still no official reason for his release. Inevitably, some have pointed at the fact that he’s unvaccinated and has missed a few days of practice due to Covid protocols. Given the league’s strict stance on the vaccine, it’s possible that Belichick saw Newton as a liability.

That being said, this theory seems a little far-fetched. Whatever the reason turns out to be, Cam has let his fans know that he’s feeling good. On his Instagram story earlier today he wrote, “Please don’t feel sorry for me.”

Cam Newton’s thoughts (via his IG story) on being released: “Please don’t feel sorry for me!!” pic.twitter.com/dpvtHIxCFR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Damien Woody Reacts to the Cam Newton News

Damien Woody, a former Patriots first round pick who won 2 Super Bowls with the team, had a hilarious reaction to Newton’s release. Hinting at the LA Lakers offseason moves, which included bringing in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, Woody joined that Cam should join them next.

Cam Newton to the Lakers — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 31, 2021

I guess no more rap music at Patriots practice 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 31, 2021

