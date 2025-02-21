“I’m Not Sold On Jordan Love”: Damien Woody Says Not Even Myles Garrett Can Make the Packers Competitive With the Eagles

When Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, he turned heads—which he really shouldn’t have, considering how bad the Browns have been for so long. Though the franchise seems intent on keeping the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, that won’t stop other teams from making calls and NFL pundits from theorizing on possible trade scenarios.

One possible landing spot would be with the Green Bay Packers. They were top 10 in sacks last year, but they didn’t have any single player with 8+ sacks of his own. They need a go-to No. 1 pass rusher to complete their defense, and Garrett would be a perfect fit. He’s looking to win, and the Packers are looking to do the same.

However, some believe that even the acquisition of Garrett would not move the Pack up the NFC power rankings. 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody doesn’t think the addition would put the Packers over the top as the No. 1 challengers to Philadelphia’s NFC supremacy. And he believes that for one main reason: he’s “not sold on Jordan Love”.

“Listen, I’m not sold on Jordan Love. I don’t know if the Packers are actually sold on Jordan Love with the way they ran the football and the volume in which they ran the football last year. So, even with Myles Garrett, I don’t look at them as the team that competes with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.”

During an excellent final 2.5-month stretch during his first season as a starter in Green Bay in 2023, Love really shined. However, he took a noticeable step back in 2024—notably after signing a $55 million-a-year contract. Green Bay obviously believes in Love. However, they have quietly been playing him with the training wheels on for early downs, as Bill Barnwell pointed out.

“The decisions you make, the positions you put your QB in. And the Packers are very conservative running the football here. 57 percent of the time on early downs last year… they were running the football. Highest rate in football by a significant margin, even higher than the Eagles… Nothing wrong with running the football… but if you have a guy who you think is a threat to the other team in the passing game, that they’re scared of seeing throw the football, you’re throwing the football a lot more on 1st and 2nd down.”

Having a good running game isn’t a negative, the Eagles proved that. But as Barnwell said, the decisions a staff makes regarding strategy speak a lot to their opinions on certain players, especially the QB. If Josh Jacobs can keep carrying the offense, the Packers will hope that Love has a Jalen Hurts-esque evolution soon.

Not to mention that the Eagles aren’t the only team the Packers have to worry about in an increasingly tough NFC. They’ve still got “work to do within their own division”, as Woody indicated. The Lions didn’t lose any major pieces and are almost guaranteed to have a better injury record than last year. Apart from the uncertainty at QB, the Vikings are locked and loaded for another big run in 2025 as well.

“They still got work to do within their own division. I still think the Detroit Lions aren’t going anywhere, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have something to say even with the potential departure of Sam Darnold.”

The Packers made the playoffs last year, but they finished a distant 3rd in the NFC North. Even with Garrett in the mix, that could very well be the result again in 2025. Especially if Love doesn’t bounce back. He threw interceptions at a higher rate, completions at a lower rate, and passed for fewer yards per game in 2024 than he did in 2023.

Green Bay could stand to add a few more pieces, even with a hypothetical Garrett acquisition. They don’t have a ton of cap space. But, the $44.5 million they do have should be more than enough to nab at least one, if not two, premium free agents. Much like they did last year with Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.