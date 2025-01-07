mobile app bar

“Cam Ward Is Not Better Than Shedeur Sanders”: NFL Fans Left Up in Arms by Draft Expert’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Suresh Menon
Published

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders [Left], Cam Ward [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The NFL regular season has just finished, and we’re already diving into mock drafts for the 2025 NFL season. Mock drafts have always been exciting due to the volatility and uncertainty involved in the exercise. While most analysts are wrong in their predictions, they are still entertaining; however, at times, they end up causing outrage in the NFL community with their picks. This time, it’s Ryan Wilson.

CBS draft expert Ryan Wilson had fans up in arms, as his latest mock draft projection saw Cam Ward set to be the numero uno overall pick, while Shedeur Sanders was placed as the runner-up.

Interestingly, Travis Hunter was ranked third, while Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty found himself as the 19th overall pick in Wilson’s mock draft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Among most NFL fans, Shedeur and Travis seem to be the undisputed choices for the top two draft picks this year. Seeing the duo demoted a spot below, and that too for Cam Ward, boiled a lot of fans’ blood.

While the Miami star has a great underdog story, an impressive ability to move in the pocket, and is gifted with a howitzer of an arm, what Shedeur has is confidence, swagger, and the title of being one of the most accurate QBs in CFB.

For many, these metrics make Sanders an easy number 1 pick. Netizens thus disagreed with Ryan Wilson by questioning his football knowledge and downplaying Cam Ward’s abilities.

Amid the wave of disapproval, there were a few fans who agreed with Ryan Wilson. In their eyes, Shedeur was an overrated talent who was most likely destined to be a “bust” in the NFL.

To play the devil’s advocate, Ryan Wilson’s rankings aren’t as outrageous as it seems. Yes, Ashton Jeanty is ranked lower. Yes, it’s shocking that Heisman Finalist Dilon Gabriel is not even on his list.

But considering how open Deion Sanders has been about having a say in choosing the best team for Shedeur, it’s unlikely the QB will end up with the first-pick holders — the Tennessee Titans.

Add to this, Cam Ward’s experience in single-handedly turning around a team in crisis, like the Miami Hurricanes, and it makes sense why the Titans would be inclined to solve their playmaking woes with someone like Ward.

Safe to say, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out in April.

