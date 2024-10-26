Can Dogs Play QB? Kelce Brothers Discuss Border Collies and Golden Retrievers in New Heights Podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce name their quarterback from dog breeds! In the recent New Heights podcast, during the no dumb questions segment, the brothers were asked, “What breed of dog would make the best quarterback?”

Initially overtaken by shock and humor, the two quickly started dwelling on which dogs would be the ideal fit for the position. The duo started highlighting how the breed should be smart and be able to get along with other dogs.

While both of them decided mixed breed was the right fit, Jason Kelce started listing out various breeds to skim through the options. “Labs, German Shepherd is a powerful animal, efficient. Malamute, Border Collies,” commented Jason.

Post his, he remarked an important characteristic in the dog. He mentioned how the dog needs to be tall so that it can see over the pocket while throwing the ball. After further discussion, Travis stated his choice for the position to be taken by Dobermann, a tall, black dog that he considers to be smart and athletic as well.

Jason initially seemed in agreement with his brother, commenting, “It’s got a good blend of athleticism.” But he soon put Husky as his choice for the QB position.

Meanwhile, it was the golden retrievers who received another title from Jason.

Jason tags Golden Retrievers as the happiest dogs on the planet

While trying to fit a dog breed into the QB position, the former Eagles star highlighted how when he thinks of dogs that get along with everyone, only the golden retrievers come to his mind:

“They are like the happiest dogs on the planet, 9 times out of 10.”

His voice ardently conveyed his adoration for the retrievers and their friendly nature. Further, amidst the discussion, the football players also made sure to highlight which dogs would be the misfits for the QB position. Jason was quick to remark:

“I would say Poodle, but I think they’re too fancy, they’re too high maintenance…Definitely not an Irish Wolfhound. They are stupid.”

The discussion seemed to draw out a fun side of the two players, making them compare all qualities in sheer enthusiasm.