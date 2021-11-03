“Can You Throw?”: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Asks a Reporter For Help After Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Confirms That Jordan Love Will Be the Starter

With Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19, Green Bay currently only has one QB available to play. Because of this, HC Matt LaFleur wants all the help he can get.

The Green Bay Packers have a big game coming up against the Chiefs this Sunday, but they’ll be without league MVP Aaron Rodgers. The 37 year old tested positive for COVID-19 today and will miss the trip to Arrowhead.

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter. First reported by NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/hscBcLxIHI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

Soon after the news broke, controversy erupted over the QB’s vaccination status. In August he told reporters that he had been “immunized” so most people assumed that he received the vaccine in the summer.

However, today it became clear that Rodgers underwent some other form of immunization and never actually got an official vaccine. According to the NFL rules, he should’ve been treated like an unvaccinated player.

This opened the floodgates to a ton of criticism from fans who believe that Rodgers has been getting away with not following the protocols for an unvaccinated.

Regardless of the vaccination controversy, the Packers have a game they’ll be hoping to win this weekend. With Kurt Benkert also ruled out with COVID, the only healthy OB currently on the roster is Jordan Love.

This is, of course, bad news for both Packers fans and neutral fans who were eager to see a Mahomes-Rodgers duel after the Chiefs signal caller got injured before their anticipated 2019 bout. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we get to see the two QBs go head-to-head.

Matt LaFleur Jokes About His Tough QB Situation Ahead of Sunday’s Game

For now, the 2020 first round pick will have a chance to show why the front office traded up to get him, practically sabotaging their relationship with Aaron Rodgers in the process.

Speaking to reporters today, HC Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love would be the starter against KC. He also added that it would be “all-hands-on-deck” in terms of having a backup, and even jokingly asked a reporter, “Can you throw?”

Although we won’t get to see Rodgers and Mahomes battle it out, it should be interesting to see what Love can do. So far, his only NFL action has come in the week 1 blowout loss to the Saints and, well, everyone is familiar with the history of packers backup QBs.

Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be starting on Sunday for the Packers. In terms of a back-up quarterback, LaFleur says it’s “all hands on deck” before asking a reporter: “Can you throw?” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2021

The Packers are working to have an actual backup on the active roster on game-day though, and are expected to bring back veteran Blake Bortles.