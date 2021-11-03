NFL

“Can You Throw?”: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Asks a Reporter For Help After Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Confirms That Jordan Love Will Be the Starter

"Can You Throw?": Packers HC Matt LaFleur Asks a Reporter For Help After Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Confirms That Jordan Love Will Be the Starter
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
AUS vs BAN T20 Head to Head Records | Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Stats | Dubai T20I
Next Article
WI vs SL T20 Head to Head Records | West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I
NFL Latest News
"Can You Throw?": Packers HC Matt LaFleur Asks a Reporter For Help After Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Confirms That Jordan Love Will Be the Starter
“Can You Throw?”: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Asks a Reporter For Help After Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, and Confirms That Jordan Love Will Be the Starter

With Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19, Green Bay currently only has one QB available…