Fact Check: Did Aaron Rodgers Announce His Retirement From the NFL? Viral Video Explained

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in between quarters against the Chicago Bears during their game on Sep 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Credit-Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Claim– For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers finds himself a free agent after the Jets released him. Since then, he’s been weighing his options and contemplating his next move. At this stage, only one realistic opportunity seems to be on the table: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Rodgers isn’t in a rush to make a decision, but time isn’t exactly on his side. He’s now on the wrong side of 40 and, aside from a few controversial headlines, hasn’t done much to add to his legacy in recent years. Some argue he has only tarnished it.

That’s why retirement feels like a very real—and perhaps inevitable—possibility. But is he going to walk away from the game?

Source of Rodgers’ retirement- A video recently surfaced on YouTube featuring Aaron Rodgers officially announcing his retirement, bringing an end to the long-running speculation surrounding his future. In the video, the four-time MVP calmly states his decision to hang up his cleats, finally addressing the swirling rumors and providing clarity to fans who’ve been waiting for an answer.

Rodgers admitted the decision wasn’t an easy one—after all, he’s dedicated his entire life to football. But, as he explained, he feels the time is right. He believes he has nothing left to prove.

For many, this announcement will come as a relief. It’s been a long time coming. Rodgers has shown signs of decline over the past three seasons and missed an entire year due to an ACL tear. His mobility, once a major part of his game, has noticeably diminished. Given all that, his decision to step away now makes perfect sense.

Verdict- As it turns out, Rodgers isn’t retiring—at least not yet. The video making the rounds on YouTube and social media, which appeared to show the four-time MVP announcing his retirement, has been revealed to be AI-generated, a deepfake. While it briefly stirred confusion among fans, it also reignited hope that Rodgers might return to the field, potentially with a new team, like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With mandatory minicamps just around the corner, Rodgers will need to make a decision soon. If he plans to play in 2025, announcing his return before camp begins would be a smart move. It would give him time to dive into the playbook, participate in light training, and begin acclimating to a new environment. This window is critical for Rodgers to prepare both mentally and physically before the full ramp-up in late June.

Signing sooner rather than later would be especially beneficial. It would allow him to start building chemistry with potential new teammates and get valuable reps—something he missed during his brief, injury-shortened stint with the Jets.

Still, retirement remains a very real possibility—and understandably so. Rodgers turns 42 in December and has already spent two decades in the league. If he does decide to walk away, he’ll leave behind a legendary legacy.

A Super Bowl champion, four-time MVP, five-time All-Pro, and ten-time Pro Bowler, Rodgers has done it all. And whenever he does decide to hang it up, there’s no question—his next stop will be Canton.