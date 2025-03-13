Cancer Survivor Kid Who Puked During a Workout Session With Aaron Donald Breaks Silence After Matthew Stafford’s Viral Revelation

In his three years in LA alongside Aaron Donald — arguably the most ruthless defensive tackle the league has ever seen — Matthew Stafford witnessed firsthand just how intense Donald can get during workouts. At 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, the future Hall of Famer’s training sessions are relentless, but Donald doesn’t always recognize that those around him can’t keep up.

Not even Make-A-Wish kid and cancer survivor Kyle Frazier was spared from the intensity. During a workout with the legendary defensive tackle, Donald pushed him through his grueling routine — so much so that Frazier ended up puking mid-session.

Stafford reminisced about the story recently on an episode of “New Heights”: “AD was like, ‘Cool, come work out with me.’ And I’m walking by, I’m like, ‘Yo, what [is about to go down]? Thirty minutes in, and AD is just ripping curls out. Next thing you know, this kid is puking in the trash can.”

After Stafford shared this wild story, many assumed that Frazier couldn’t continue his workout after puking. But as it turns out, the young cancer survivor didn’t just return to the gym — he powered through and finished his sets like a champion.

“Definitely a workout I will never forget, but you forgot the part where I came back and finished,” Frazier tweeted in response to Stafford’s clip.

Frazier’s inspiring reply was naturally met with a positive reception from fans. Everyone appreciated that just as Kyle showed immense grit in beating cancer, he refused to give up on his workout despite puking. And among his biggest admirers was Jason Kelce, who called Frazier a “beast” for his determination.

While it was heartening to see netizens unite to celebrate Frazier’s remarkable story, what was more impressive was to see cancer survivors and their relatives come out on X and interact with Kyle.

While Donald is yet to comment on this matter, Stafford made it clear that this wasn’t a case of the legendary defender going too hard. This was just another day in the Aaron Donald workout program. This revelation alone makes the NFL aspirant‘s story even more impressive!