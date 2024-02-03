How Much Will Brock Purdy Earn if He Beats Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 58?

Credits – USA TODAY Sports (Brock Purdy announces that he will attend Iowa State University to play football. The announcement came during a press conference at Perry High School in Gilbert, February 7, 2018.)

The rise of Brock Purdy has been screenplay-worthy. Those on the “NFL is scripted” camp will probably fully agree. Brock was chosen as the 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and now he’s on the cusp of Super Bowl stardom. From being labeled “Mr. Irrelevant” to being this year’s MVP finalist and the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Wow. That is unbelievable.

Despite the rapid rise to success, Brock Purdy has remained one of the most modest and humble athletes in the NFL. However, one thing that bothers the fans is him being the 75th-ranked QB in terms of average salary in a league that has 32 teams. Brock’s salary remains a bargain at $870,000 and it is because of his rookie deal dictated by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Purdy signed a $3.74 million over four years as “Mr. Irrelevant.” Now, fans ponder if his exceptional performance warrants additional incentives to align his salary with his Super Bowl-worthy contributions. His path to the Super Bowl does come with financial perks but they are indeed peanuts in comparison to his rival QB Patrick Mahomes.

CBS Sports suggest Purdy earned an extra $174,000 after making it to the Conference Championship and if the 49ers emerge victorious in Las Vegas, he’ll receive an additional $164,000. Even if they lose, he’ll still take home $89,000.

As a finalist for MVP, it was very much obvious that we would see Brock Purdy’s name in the Pro Bowl. The winners of the Pro Bowl game receive $88,000 and the losers get $44,000. But all this, only if he was playing.

Why is Brock Purdy Not Participating in The Pro Bowl?

Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes will be sidelined from Pro Bowl participation. That is because both the 49ers and the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl. The interesting part is that they would still get the prize money depending on the outcome of the game.

The rule is not just for Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes. Any players who were initially set to participate in the Pro Bowl cannot be a part of it now. The reason behind this decision is valid as it increases the potential risks of injury. Moreover, the grueling nature of football and the timing of the Pro Bowl are all contributing factors.

However, the wish would be that the NFC team takes the Pro Bowl home so that Purdy can land another cheque. It is tough for the talented QB to navigate the treacherous waters of California’s high living costs. With a modest $870,000 salary, he has to find ways to share expenses and maintain a frugal lifestyle.

He drives a Toyota SUV and lives with a roommate. When was the last time you heard a Super Bowl starting quarterback driving a Toyota? All this while showcasing his incredible on-field prowess.