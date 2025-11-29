George Pickens Rips Chiefs Superfan Nick Wright After Week 13 Win

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Most NFL fans know FS1’s Nick Wright as the loud-and-proud Chiefs superfan. So, of course, he picked Kansas City to beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. However, while making his pick known in a segment of his show, he tossed a jab at George Pickens and his teammates, and the wideout didn’t forget it.

Wright was super critical of the Cowboys ahead of Thursday’s game. Most notably, he questioned Dak Prescott and Pickens’ ability to win against strong opponents. It was a fair criticism, given that Dallas was 1-3-1 against teams with winning records before the game.

“The biggest question mark about him, fair or not, is big game performance. I don’t care how good CeeDee and George Pickens are,” Wright said via First Things First.

Well, while parts of the analysis held up, the sharper comments definitely rattled the lion’s cage. Pickens and Lamb both ended up owning the show on Thanksgiving. The former had 6 catches for 88 yards, including a sweet hurdle and a two-point conversion reception. The latter had 7 catches for 112 yards and a TD.

And after the win, Pickens quoted and tweeted a fan-edit of a game highlight, along with Wright’s criticism, and wrote this with it:

“Eat them words,” he wrote.

eat them words. https://t.co/ec6ngNhcsw — George Pickens # GP3 (@George33101361) November 29, 2025

Clearly, the Cowboys receiver heard the criticism from Wright and made sure to answer back with a win over the Chiefs in his pocket. This season, Pickens has been phenomenal after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. He has 1,142 receiving yards, which is good for second in the NFL. He also has 8 TDs, which ranks third in the league.

Underneath the comment, fans reacted to the hilarious roast by Pickens. “Lmfaooo cook em Pick,” one fan joked.

“No way this is my real goat tweeting?!” another wrote.

“Lmmffaaaoo expose that clown GP, not to mention putting mcduffie in hell all night,” someone else said.

Fans throughout the comments thought it was hilarious that Pickens kept the receipts. He had already been embraced by Cowboys fans as one of the most exciting players on the team, but this really pushed him over the top and cemented his status as some fans’ favorite player right now.

Pickens is still in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next year. There were some rumors about the Cowboys possibly franchise-tagging him. But he’s already proven that he deserves a secure contract with big money. So, we’ll see how Jerry Jones decides to attack that ordeal when the time comes.

For now, though, things are good for Pickens and Dallas. They have just beaten the two Super Bowl teams from last year in the span of five days. Their season feels revitalized, and a playoff run is on the table. Right now, they need to focus on building this momentum as they move closer to the postseason.