“You Tripping for Real”: Jerry Rice’s Son Brendan Rice Says Justin Jefferson Can Break His Dad’s Record & Keyshawn Johnson is P*ssed

Jerry Rice, aka Flash 80, is a legendary wide receiver whose incredible skills and speedy plays made him a standout in the NFL. Wearing jersey number 80, he dominated the field for an impressive twenty years, earning him the title of the greatest player in football history.

While it’s undeniable that surpassing his stats is a tough feat, Jerry Rice’s son Brendan believes there’s one active player who might just do it. Keyshawn Johnson, the former NFL star, and Brendan Rice, recently had a heated exchange on the “All Facts No Brakes Podcast” regarding the possibility of Justin Jefferson breaking Jerry Rice’s records.

The conversation sparked when Brendan suggested that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver could potentially surpass Rice’s legendary career stats. Johnson known for his outspoken nature, immediately dismissed Brendan’s suggestion, emphasizing the two decade long career Jerry Rice had.

“Your dad had four careers when that shit don’t happen. No, hell no. He’s probably got like 200 and some touchdowns….You’re not even close. You have no idea. You tripping for real. Like you really tripping!”

Johnson stated how the average career of a wide receiver is about four to five years in the league and pointed out that Jerry effectively had four careers within the NFL. Brendan however remained optimistic about Jefferson’s potential, calling out his 1000 yard performances in his first four seasons. He concluded that if Jefferson continued to play for 20 seasons, he could possibly surpass his father.

Justin Jefferson in his first four seasons in the NFL has started in 57 of 60 games while playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Moreover, he has recorded 392 receptions on 576 targets for 5,899 yards while scoring 30 touchdowns. While Jefferson’s stats are impressive, it is too early to compare him with the legendary Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

The Unsurpassable Legacy of Jerry Rice

Keyshawn Johnson still not satisfied with what Brendan Rice expressed, tried to make him understand by highlighting the stats of Jerry Rice. In his 20 seasons, which started from 1985 to 2004, the former wide receiver played for three teams, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. In his entire career he racked up 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards while scoring 197 touchdowns. Moreover, he had 14 seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Jerry Rice’s record-breaking stats in receiving yards and touchdowns highlight just how tough it is to surpass him. For example, the next highest receiving yards, held by Larry Fitzgerald, is 17,492, while Randy Moss holds the second-highest receiving touchdowns at 156.

While Brendan is giving Justin Jefferson a benefit of doubt, but to prove Keyshawn Johnson’s point further, the current active player who leads in receiving yards is Julio Jones (13,703) who has played 13 seasons. Additionally, the one with most receiving touchdowns is Davante Adams (95) who has achieved this feat after completing 10 seasons.