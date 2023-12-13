“Can’t Have You as a Backup”: Dan Patrick Tells Cam Newton to His Face Why the QB is Devoid of Takers in the NFL

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Experienced NFL analyst Dan Patrick didn’t hold back as he told Cam Newton why he might be having a hard time getting onto an NFL team.

On his show, Cam Newton asked Dan Patrick straight up, “What do you think the reason is why Cam Newton is not on an NFL team?” Dan Patrick’s response was straightforward yet profound. Patrick believes that Newton’s larger-than-life persona makes it difficult for teams to consider him as a backup option. He explained,

“I think you’re too big of a personality. If I am bringing you in, then I have to start you. I can’t have you as a backup because everybody is going to ask constantly when the starting quarterback doesn’t or if he’s not successful. The camera is going to go to you. The coach is going to be asked, When are you going to play Cam?”

Patrick also voiced uncertainties about Newton’s physical condition and playing abilities. “I don’t know how your arm is; I don’t know how healthy you are.” He said this to show how important these things are when a team decides what to do.

But he did recognize that Newton has talent, mentioning that he thought about Newton when another player, Deshaun Watson, got hurt. “If I’m the Browns, I at least just reach out and just see your game,” Patrick suggested, indicating that opportunities could still arise under the right circumstances.

Learning from the past: Cam Newton’s reflections

Cam Newton meditated deeply on what he’d tell his younger self, emphasizing the significance of dealing with one’s public image and understanding the media. “Controlling your brand image likeness and the purpose of it,” he started, highlighting the vast adjustments inside the media landscape.

Newton mentioned that athletes now have the platform to manipulate their stories, a stark contrast to earlier times. He shared his own experiences with the media, noting, “I’ve been in the media a time or two and been burned.”

This has taught him the price of being aware and in control of the ways he’s portrayed. Newton’s advice to his more youthful self is to set the energy of media literacy and personal branding, important tools for any athlete in the modern world.

Dan Patrick had an open and honest talk with Cam Newton that really showed how complicated things can be on NFL teams and how much your personal brand and how you’re seen in the media can matter.