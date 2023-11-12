“That’s Off Limits”: Eli Manning Reflects on What Happens When He Crosses the Line With Peyton Manning

In a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Eli Manning shared a relatable insight about picking on an elder brother and how they react when the line is crossed. The younger Manning humorously noted that when Peyton goes silent, it’s time to halt the jokes, and “that’s off limits.”

Eli added that silence from Peyton indicates dangerous territory, that is when he has to strategically pull back from conversations. Adding to their playful exchange on the show, Eli Manning teased about Peyton’s telltale signs of anger, particularly his reddening forehead. That is when Dan Patrick humorously lampooned, “That’s a big forehead,”

Eli humorously gave it away with an example of Peyton’s pet peeve: poor clock management, claiming any critique might make him burst into flames and pop those veins in his forehead.

“When the vein starts coming into the neck and like on the side of the forehead, right there. Like that’s, that’s more clock management situations. On the opposing team or one of the teams. Vain clock management is his number one pet peeve.”

Post-Eli’s exit, Patrick recounted a humorous incident during a Sports Center commercial shoot with Peyton Manning and his brother Eli. Peyton’s playful teasing included ear-flicking and rear-end kicking, prompting Dan to jest about when Eli might playfully retaliate, advocating for the freedom to smack his brother.

Peyton Manning Gets a Beating

Eli Manning continued his good-natured teasing of Peyton on The ManningCast. A month ago, in a recent episode with guest Desmond Howard, facing a lackluster Monday Night Football game, Eli creatively used a cutout of Peyton’s head, highlighting his already notable forehead for some light-hearted trolling.

During the Raiders vs. Packers game, Eli surprised Peyton with a giant cutout of his head, emphasizing the forehead. The five-time NFL MVP was bemused and questioned its appropriateness. Later, as Peyton analyzed a touchdown, Eli playfully beat up the cardboard Peyton upon his return. The Manning brothers brought humor to the studio, turning a football match into a lively, comedic spectacle.