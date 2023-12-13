Dan Patrick Wants Patrick Mahomes to Talk to His Receivers With “As Much Passion” as He Portrayed During His Outburst After Bills Game

Patrick Mahomes had an emotional outburst on the sidelines after the Kansas City Chiefs’ upset loss against the Buffalo Bills. It immediately sparked a range of discussions among fans and pundits alike. Sportscaster Dan Patrick also shared his two cents by not only giving the Chiefs’ QB a hall pass for his emotional state but also providing insights about his lack of confidence in his offense, receivers, and the O-line.

Advertisement

Dan accepted the high stakes and emotions that come with football. He also went on to encourage Mahomes to channel his lack of confidence into effective communication with his teammates to fill in the gaps.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoshBrown06/status/1734595331671638286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On ‘What the Football with Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask’, Dan Patrick clearly expressed his disappointment with how Mahomes reacted on the sidelines. However, he acknowledged that it is not a regular occurrence from the often-calm Patrick Mahomes and gave him a ‘hall pass’. He then added that the Chiefs’ QB might have taken the loss way too hard and failed to consider the chance of his opponent being better that night. He said,

“This isn’t a regular occurrence,” said Dan Patrick, adding, “I get it, you know you’re frustrated. I don’t think he’s confident with that offense, with his receivers, with his offensive line.”

Moreover, Dan felt that this was a build-up from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss against the Packers when they were denied a pass interference call. He said, “I get it. It kind of builds up.” He then remarked that he loved the passion and hoped that Mahomes would use it to communicate with his teammates.

“I love the passion. I hope that he talks to his receivers with that much passion privately just to tell them, how about you do me a favor and hold on to the ball please,” Dan Patrick said.

Co-host Suzy Shuster agreed with Dan Patrick and suggested moving on from the incident. In her view, it shouldn’t be expected for players to shut their ‘passion’ off when the game is over. She didn’t side with Mahomes’ outburst but added that the star QB has apologized and the matter should now be done with.

Advertisement

Dan Patrick Believes Patrick Mahomes Is Under Perpetual Pressure

The sportscaster acknowledged that this outburst might lead to consequences for him and coach Andy Reid. He stated, “I knew he’s going to walk that back and the NFL probably is going to fine him and Andy Reid as a result of their outburst.” However, Dan added that Reid’s post-game comments might have been solely to show support for Mahomes.

Nonetheless, Dan Patrick did not let his admiration of Mahomes wear off, even comparing him to Tom Brady. He felt that the pressure on the Chiefs’ QB to create magic on the field was perpetual. He also believed that Mahomes wanted to keep up to Brady’s standards year after year.

“He is battling himself. He’s battling Tom Brady and himself,” Dan Patrick said. “That’s probably what he thinks about every single season as Brady did. It’s the Super Bowl. Mahomes, it’s an MVP, it’s a Super Bowl, every single year.”

Dan Patrick acknowledged that it might just be a good chance for the Chiefs if they get to play their postseason games on the opponents’ turfs. In his view, the offense has been really vulnerable, and it shows game after game.