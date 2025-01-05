“Casuals Forget He’s Him”: NFL Fans React as Bucs WR Mike Evans Arrives in Style for Season Finale, Aiming to Make History

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Fans celebrate after a touchdown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mike Evans has had a great run with Baker Mayfield this season and is looking to finish it in style. He also wants to look stylish in the process. The superstar wideout chose to wear a shirt featuring himself as he walked up to Raymond James Stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Evans wearing a Mike Evans shirt pic.twitter.com/8h30JhVjZ6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

Evans needs all the support he can get — even from himself. He’s recorded 1,000 receiving yards in every season he’s played up to this point, and he needs just 85 more to reach the milestone again this season.

It’s one of the most closely watched streaks that fans have followed over the last decade. Evans has made it work with countless quarterbacks, some great and some not-so-great. This year, the streak can extend to 11 and tie with Jerry Rice’s long-standing record.

That said, the shirt that Evans wore caught the attention of fans. They flocked to social media to show their support for one of the most likable players in the NFL.

One fan even pointed out that Evan is set for a hefty bonus if he crosses the 1000-yard mark.

That’s right; if Evans tops 85 yards today, then he is eligible for a $3 million bonus. But it’s not just the yards, Evans also needs five catches to check off all the boxes in the incentive. He’s already achieved the 10 touchdowns, now he just needs to get through the final two steps. And he’s in a great spot to do it.

At home, Evans is going to have all the support he needs. With the fans at his back and the Bucs needing to win the game to clinch a playoff spot, he will surely be force-fed the ball. The Saints have also been a disaster this year defensively.

The Saints are bottom eight in opposing passing yards allowed on the season. They’ve given up almost 4000 yards through the air, good for about 240 per game. If Evans and the Bucs can get it going through the air, they will be on their way to their fourth straight NFC South title — an impressive streak that goes back to when Tom Brady was still quarterbacking the squad. Baker Mayfield has done a great job since he took over.

Mayfield has now supported two awesome statistical seasons for Evans. Last season, he ensured Evans achieved 1255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. It was enough to earn Evans a Pro Bowl appearance and a second-team All-Pro selection.

Although it’s just a shirt he wore to the stadium, it could be a sign of things to come for Evans. He looks locked in and ready to top 1,000 yards for the eleventh straight season. We’ll see if the Saints play spoiler, or if the Bucs take care of business and punch their playoff ticket this Sunday.