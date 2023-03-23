Caught Up in a $32 Billion Controversy, Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen Finally Breaks Silence On the FTX Debacle

The entire investor community had shaken after the FTX crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy last year. Around $32 billion vanished from the market overnight, which included investments from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and many other prominent personalities. Ever since the incident happened, these celebrities refrained from making public comments and are reportedly facing investigations.

Recently the Brazilian Supermodel Gisele Bündchen broke her silence on the entire issue and explained how terrifying the experience was. The investment was made when she was still married to Brady, and FTX turned out to be her new source of wealth creation.

Gisele Bündchen opines on the bizarre incident

Along with several others, the Brazilian beauty owns a good chunk of stakes in this crypto exchange. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the former Victoria’s Secret angel spoke about the overall situation. “I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype.” Bündchen said in the interview.

Although she couldn’t discuss the specifics, the Supermodel mentioned to have trusted her financial advisors and moved ahead as per their suggestions. But now the condition is far worse.

“It’s just…terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made,” she added in the interview. Apart from celebrities, many retail investors had to incur losses and dump their entire wealth in hopes of reaping great profits. Unfortunately, their fate changed overnight, leaving no choice but filing a lawsuit against the company and its operations.

How did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady got involved in the crypto business?

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded this crypto exchange rose to prominence in 2021 after the virtual money market saw an unprecedented surge. It almost touched the $3 trillion mark attracting interest from retail and giant investors across the celebrity World.

Apparently, the NFL legend and other famed personalities became a part of this exchange. The former 30-year-old CEO found this an opportunity to build his brand value and collaborated with Brady and Bündchen for marketing and ad campaigns.

This helped him gain the trust of people, and become one of the youngest Billionaires to rule silicon valley. He attracted whopping investments of $45 million and $25 million from the celebrity couple, which has almost diminished. All the endorsers of FTX are under investigation, and in the coming days, readers will get more clarity on the entire situation.