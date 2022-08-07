Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen put thier $650 million fortune into maximizing their stake in FTX cryptocurrency

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are using their money well, investing their money into cryptocurrency firm FTX to make some future profits.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $650 million.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made a sizeable investment in FTX

The NFL power couple entered a long term partnership with FTX cryptocurrency in 2020, announcing their move to rush to the digital currency market.

Part of the deal included Brady and Gisele taking an equity stake in the company as well, and the two received cryptocurrency. Details of how much stake and cryptocurrency were not disclosed.

Brady and Gisele took on important roles in the company too. Brady will serve as the brand’s ambassador while Gisele takes on the environmental and social initiatives advisor.

FTX was thrilled about the pairing with the couple. “After talking with Tom and Gisele on our shared interest in crypto, charity, and doing your best, I was excited for them to be a part of what we’re building at FTX,” saidm Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX. “The three of us have a shared passion for giving back in ways that are the most impactful.”

Brady has been a big pusher for the crypto market. However, recent times haven’t been too kind to the crypto market. Prices continue to drop as the market has crashed in a major way.

