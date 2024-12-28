CB Travis Hunter vs WR Travis Hunter, Who Would Win? Heisman Winner Reveals Before Showering Praise on Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter made history this college football season by winning the Heisman Trophy as a wide receiver and cornerback. The Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way superstar’s abilities in both respects are so strong that he may be given the opportunity to play both spots at the NFL level.

During the Alamo Bowl luncheon, Hunter was asked who would win in a matchup between his cornerback self and wide receiver self. It was a tough question to handle on the spot and could have made Hunter reveal which position he thinks he’s best at. Instead, he offered up a two-word response that is indisputably correct: “Travis Hunter.”

The luncheon crowd laughed at Hunter’s quick reply. Moments later, Shedeur Sanders explained why NFL teams should be lining up to pick Hunter in late April.

“He’s the greatest player in the country, hands down. He proved it week after week, game in and game out and throughout all the adversity. He’s standing through everything.”

Hunter offered up his reasoning for professional franchises to select Sanders immediately afterward.

“The trophy I’ve got at home is only because of him. He came out and worked each week… a quarterback goes through a lot of adversity. And he stood tall, 10 toes, every time.”

Both players will likely be among the first names off the 2025 NFL Draft board. Before then, they wrap up their collegiate careers against BYU.

Shedeur Sanders speaks on final college game

High-profile professional sports prospects don’t often get to suit up for their fathers in college. Shedeur Sanders, by virtue of playing for Deion Sanders, is one of the lucky few. Unless Coach Prime makes an unexpected jump to the NFL, the Alamo Bowl will be the final contest Shedeur plays for him.

Sanders was asked what his “favorite part” of his collegiate experience was at the luncheon. He joked it was seeing his father yell at his brother, Shilo, who also plays for the Buffs. Then, he reflected upon his journey as a whole. In the end, he expressed gratitude for being able to prove so many doubters wrong.

“We’ve been able to win. We’ve been able to change the culture each and every time. No matter what has happened, no matter what players you have on your team, we [were] able to figure it out through everything… you can’t really face no challenge [that] we won’t be able to overcome.”

There would be no better sendoff for Sanders and Hunter than an Alamo Bowl victory. The Cougars will try to play spoiler tomorrow night (Dec. 28) at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.