Rihanna Baby number 2: Twitter asks ‘When is Rihanna due’ as Super Bowl Halftime show sparks questions

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 13/02/2023

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Rihanna delivered an electric Super Bowl halftime show. She sang her best songs and the set up for the stage was crazy. However, many think she may be pregnant.

The Eagles and Chiefs are currently deadlocked in the Super Bowl, with Kansas City leading 28-27 in the fourth with time ticking down.

It truly is anyone’s game right now, and anything can change in the next few minutes. Kansas City was down 24-14 at halftime and Mahomes’ ankle looked worrisome.

However, Kansas City has come back striking. They’ve scored and limited the Eagles attacking offense to just 3 points so far. Philly hasn’t been the same since coming out of the break, and they know it.

Mahomes has made it a business of coming back from these kinds of deficits, and if he can keep his play up, the Chiefs are on their way to another title.

However, the focus after halftime was mostly on Rihanna and whether or not the pop icon is pregnant or not.

Is Rihanna pregnant? Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl halftime show rumors fly

Rihanna delivered an insane Super Bowl performance. Of course, she did, it’s what we expect. She has so many classic songs that have lived on even though it’s been a long time since she dropped an album.

After the performance, however, many fans noticed that the iconic singer may be pregnant. Her dance moves seemed limited, and she had a baby bump.

Many fans are wondering if she’s pregnant again. Last year, Rihanna gave birth to her child with ASAP Rocky, and now, this could be her second baby on the way.

From one source, we see that Rihanna’s representative confirmed that she is pregnant after the Super Bowl.

Rolling Stones has also confirmed that Rihanna’s agents said she was pregnant.

