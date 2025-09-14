“Jags 2–0 Incoming”: Fans Hyped Up Watching Travis Hunter Endure the Boos From Bengals Fans

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh while warming up before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Cincinnati this week to take on the Bengals, a perfect chance to get back in rhythm after last weekend’s weird win, which included a long lightning delay. The Bengals, meanwhile, are looking to extend their winning streak to 2-0. But what’s really grabbing attention online isn’t the matchup itself, it’s Travis Hunter’s entrance.

Why did Hunter’s walk, of all things, onto the field go viral? Let’s just say it wasn’t for the best reasons.

As the two-way star ran out, the Cincinnati faithful made their feelings very clear with a loud chorus of boos for the 2024 Heisman winner.

And in response, Hunter looked a bit surprised. He turned and tilted his head toward the crowd. But it didn’t take long for him to simply embrace the hate like he’s so good at doing. Hunter took the boos in stride, even egging the crowd on to yell louder, almost like he enjoyed it.

The fan reaction to the post was quite interesting. Some predicted that because of the boos, Hunter would have a massive day, leading the Jags to another win.

“Jags 2-0 incoming,” one wrote.

“Locked in,” another said.

“Hate us cuz they ain’t us,” another user prodded.

Even a Bengals fan joined in to question the reaction from his fans.

“I’m a Bengals fan, I love Travis. Idk why we booing him,” they wondered.

Sometimes, fans don’t need a reason to boo. They’ll do it simply because they enjoy hating on opposing players and trying to rattle them. In Hunter’s case, much of the hate comes from people who think he’s overhyped.

So far, though, Hunter has lived up to the hype. He appeared on both offense and defense in Week 1, just as he said he would, and looked solid doing it. He caught six passes for 33 yards and even registered a tackle on defense.

At the end of the day, people will always hate just to hate. Hunter was the 2nd overall pick in the draft, and with that comes both fame and notoriety. While some celebrate him, others will always detract. Regardless, he’s still an incredibly skilled player.